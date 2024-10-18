Oct 16, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (9) and shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) react in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

It's the rule you love to hate (or maybe you love it! Which is fine!) in Major League Baseball: When teams reached extra innings in 2024, a runner was automatically put on second base to start the 10th and onwards, shortening games.

It's known as the "ghost runner" rule.

So if you're here, you might wonder: Will there be a runner on second when the team you're rooting for starts off extra innings in the playoffs?

The answer is: NO.

That's only a regular-season rule that won't be used in the postseason. So it's possible we end up with some long playoff games that last many extra innings.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: MLB playoffs extra innings rules: Is there a 'ghost runner'? Here's the answer