The Philadelphia Phillies took all the momentum they built up in two games against the Miami Marlins, packed it in their bags and brought it with them to Atlanta, where they shocked the Braves on Saturday with a 3-0 victory in Game 1 of the NLDS.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were shocked even more, and it was just as much by one of their own as by their opponents. Clayton Kershaw's meltdown in the first doomed his team from the jump, and the Diamondbacks took what he gave them and never looked back.

No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks at No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 2 (Arizona leads 1-0)

Game summary:

The Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers by handing Clayton Kershaw the worst start of his 16-year career.

There isn't much more to be said. The D-backs opened the game with five straight hits, punctuated by a Gabriel Moreno homer, then got a walk and an RBI double to chase Kershaw. The 35-year-old future Hall of Famer had never looked worse.

Meanwhile, Arizona starter Merrill Kelly, who entered the game 0-11 with a 5.49 ERA in 16 career starts against the Dodgers, got his first win against the team with 6⅓ shutout innings.

The Dodgers did their best to eat innings after the Kershaw onslaught, with Emmett Sheehan, Shelby Miller, Michael Grove and Alex Vesia combining to allow five runs in 8⅔ innings, but that didn’t stop Saturday from feeling like the worst possible way to start a series. Kershaw has had his playoff clunkers, but this game felt like something different, and it could very well be how he ends his Dodgers career.

Key moment:

It's probably one of those four extra-base hits off Kershaw in the first inning.

Here’s the last one, a double from Evan Longoria on the veteran’s 38th birthday, followed by boos from the Dodger Stadium crowd and some brutal analysis from Bob Costas.

"Roberts comes to get Kershaw. He's had a rough time before in the postseason. This has to be the worst of all those outings."



"Roberts comes to get Kershaw. He's had a rough time before in the postseason. This has to be the worst of all those outings."

Bob Costas on the call for a dismal Clayton Kershaw performance.

Impact player:

It would probably be too mean to say Kershaw. Instead, let’s note that Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, the overwhelming NL Rookie of the Year favorite, continued a torrid start to his playoff career with an RBI single off Kershaw and a 421-foot solo homer off Sheehan.

Corbin Carroll, you are not from this world.

After three postseason games, Carroll is 6-for-12 with two homers and a double.

What’s next?

Game 2 of this series begins at 9:07 p.m. ET Monday in Los Angeles. Arizona hands the ball to ace Zac Gallen, who clinched the team's wild-card series. The Dodgers will turn to rookie Bobby Miller in hopes of turning the tide.

No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 1 Atlanta Braves, Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

Game summary:

The Phillies stole five bases and Game 1 of the NLDS against the Braves on Saturday at Truist Park. Philadelphia absorbed eight strikeouts from Atlanta ace Spencer Strider and made the most of the five hits he conceded.

Bryce Harper and Bryson Stott led the way with two hits each after Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff double off of Strider to start the game. Stott’s RBI single in the fourth drove in Harper from second, and two innings later, Harper hit a solo homer to give the Phillies a two-run lead.

Trea Turner continued his incredible successful stolen-base streak – 40 in a row – by taking second and third base in the eighth inning. Stott, Brandon Marsh and Harper recorded the other three Philly steals.

most consecutive SB, including postseason (since 1st tracked in 1951):



1988-89 Vince Coleman: 50

2006-07 Ichiro Suzuki: 45

2022-23 Trea Turner: 40 *active

2007-08 Jimmy Rollins: 40



h/t @EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 8, 2023

Atlanta’s notorious hitting machine was relegated to five hits – all singles – in a collective effort by Philadelphia’s bullpen. The group gave up only three walks and forced the Braves to leave seven men on base.

In the eighth, the Phillies added an insurance run, thanks to a catcher interference call against Sean Murphy during a J.T. Realmuto at-bat. Philadelphia had Turner on third, Harper on second and Stott on first, so a run scored on the call after Atlanta unsuccessfully challenged.

Also in the eighth, Atlanta had a chance to cut into the deficit after Ronald Acuña walked, Austin Riley singled and Matt Olson hit a fly ball that advanced Acuña to third. Instead, Ozzie Albies grounded out into a double-play to end the threat.

Key moment(s):

There were two. In the bottom of the fifth inning, with the Phillies up 1-0, the Braves were threatening, with runners on first and third and one out after singles from Orlando Arcia and Eddie Rosario. Seranthony Dominguez proceeded to strike out Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley back-to-back with 99-mph pitches to end the inning.

Seranthony Domínguez's 3Ks in the 5th.

Had Acuña or Riley gotten a hit, it’s a tie game or a Braves lead. Instead, Atlanta stayed scoreless, and Harper hit a home run the next inning to put his team up 2-0.

Then, in the bottom of the eighth, Acuña walked and Riley singled to put two men on with nobody out. With the Braves threatening to very possibly tie the game, Matt Strahm met the moment by getting Matt Olson to fly out and then inducing a double-play — featuring a spectacular grab by Trea Turner — from Ozzie Albies, keeping the shutout in place.

Trea Turner makes a spectacular play to turn two and get the Phillies out of a jam!

Impact player:

Harper did a little bit of everything, including hitting his first home run of the postseason and making life difficult for Spencer Strider. Harper reached base every time he came to the plate, with a single in the first, walk in the fourth, the homer in the sixth and another walk in the eighth.

His first walk set up the Phillies’ first run of the game. He attempted to steal second and ultimately was safe thanks to a Strider throwing error on the pickoff attempt. Then Bryson Stott hit a single, and Harper easily cruised home.

Harper added to the torment for Strider when he took him deep for the 375-foot homer that gave Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. Harper finished his day 2-for-2 with two walks and added a stolen base in the eighth for good measure.

Bryce Harper’s last regular season AB against Spencer Strider vs. his most recent at-bat.



Bryce Harper's last regular season AB against Spencer Strider vs. his most recent at-bat.

Same pitch location, same landing spot.

What’s next?

Game 2 begins at 6:07 p.m. ET Monday in Atlanta. The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler, who pitched one of his best outings of the year in Game 1 of the wild-card round, looking to steal a 2-0 lead. The Braves will have Max Fried, who has been dealing with blister issues, take the mound while looking for a home split.