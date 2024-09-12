MLB playoff picture: Wild card standings, 2024 division standings

Major League Baseball's regular season is getting down to the wire, with a number of playoff spots still up in the air.

The tightest races to watch in the final weeks include the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees battling for first place in the American League East and the National League wild-card, which features four teams separated by just a few games for three spots.

Here's a full look at the MLB playoff picture:

(Through games played Sept. 11)

AL wild card standings

Top three reach playoffs

NL wild card standings

AL East

New York Yankees (84-62) Baltimore Orioles (83-64) – 1.5 GB Boston Red Sox (74-72) – 10 GB

AL Central

Cleveland Guardians (94-62) Kansas City Royals (80-67) – 4.5 GB Minnesota Twins (78-68) – 6 GB Detroit Tigers (75-71) – 9 GB

AL West

Houston Astros (77-68) Seattle Mariners (74-72) – 3.5 GB Texas Rangers (70-76) – 7.5 GB

NL East

Philadelphia Phillies (88-58) New York Mets (80-66) – 8 GB Atlanta Braves (79-67) – 9 GB

NL Central

NL West

Los Angeles Dodgers (86-59) Arizona Diamondbacks (82-64) San Diego Padres (82-65)

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB wild card standings: 2024 playoff picture, AL and NL standings