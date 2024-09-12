MLB playoff picture: Wild card standings, 2024 division standings
Major League Baseball's regular season is getting down to the wire, with a number of playoff spots still up in the air.
The tightest races to watch in the final weeks include the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees battling for first place in the American League East and the National League wild-card, which features four teams separated by just a few games for three spots.
Here's a full look at the MLB playoff picture:
(Through games played Sept. 11)
AL wild card standings
Top three reach playoffs
Baltimore Orioles (83-64): + 4.5 games
Kansas City Royals (80-67): +1.5 games
Minnesota Twins (78-68)
Detroit Tigers (75-71): 3 GB
Boston Red Sox (74-72): 4 GB
Seattle Mariners (74-72): 4 GB
NL wild card standings
Arizona Diamondbacks (82-64): + 2 games
San Diego Padres (82-65): +1.5 games
New York Mets (80-66)
Atlanta Braves (79-67): 1 GB
Chicago Cubs (75-70)
AL East
New York Yankees (84-62)
Baltimore Orioles (83-64) – 1.5 GB
Boston Red Sox (74-72) – 10 GB
AL Central
Cleveland Guardians (94-62)
Kansas City Royals (80-67) – 4.5 GB
Minnesota Twins (78-68) – 6 GB
Detroit Tigers (75-71) – 9 GB
AL West
Houston Astros (77-68)
Seattle Mariners (74-72) – 3.5 GB
Texas Rangers (70-76) – 7.5 GB
NL East
Philadelphia Phillies (88-58)
New York Mets (80-66) – 8 GB
Atlanta Braves (79-67) – 9 GB
NL Central
Milwaukee Brewers (83-62)
Chicago Cubs (75-70)
St. Louis Cardinals (73-72) – 10 GB
NL West
Los Angeles Dodgers (86-59)
Arizona Diamondbacks (82-64)
San Diego Padres (82-65)
