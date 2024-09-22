MLB playoff picture: Wild card standings, latest 2024 division standings
(Updated through games played Saturday, Sept. 21)
Major League Baseball's 2024 season enters its final week and both league's wild-card races are going to the wire.
While the Baltimore Orioles are set to claim the American League's top wild-card seed, the Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners were all within two games for the second and third seeds through Saturday. In the NL, the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves had just three games between them for the last two spots.
"We're having a blast," said Tigers All-Star outfielder Riley Greene, part of his first pennant race. "This is the most fun I've had playing baseball, I think in my life."
Here's a look at the latest MLB standings:
(Updated through games played Saturday, Sept. 21)
AL wild card standings
Top three reach playoffs
Baltimore Orioles (86-69): +4.5 games
Kansas City Royals (82-73): +0.5 games
Detroit Tigers (81-74) 0.5 GB
Seattle Mariners (80-75): 1.5 GB
NL wild card standings
Top three reach playoffs
San Diego Padres (89-66): +3 games
Arizona Diamondbacks (87-68) +1 game
Atlanta Braves (84-71): 2 GB
AL East
New York Yankees (91-64) – clinched postseason spot Sept. 18
Baltimore Orioles (86-69) – 5 GB
AL Central
Cleveland Guardians (90-66) – clinched division Sept. 21
AL West
Houston Astros (85-70)
Seattle Mariners (80-75) – 5 GB
NL East
Philadelphia Phillies (92-63) – clinched postseason spot Sept. 20
New York Mets (86-69) – 6 GB
Atlanta Braves (84-71) – 8 GB
NL Central
Milwaukee Brewers (88-67) – clinched division Sept. 18
NL West
Los Angeles Dodgers (92-63) – clinched postseason spot Sept. 19
San Diego Padres (89-66) – 3 GB
Arizona Diamondbacks (87-68) – 5 GB
The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB wild card standings: 2024 playoff picture, AL and NL standings