MLB Opening Day 2024: Live updates, scores, highlights, analysis

The 2024 MLB season is finally here.
Sure, the Dodgers and Padres technically already kicked things off in South Korea last week. But Thursday's slate sees (nearly) the rest of the league get in on the action.
With rain in the forecast in New York and Philadelphia, the Brewers vs. Mets and Braves vs. Phillies games have been postponed until Friday. Here's the rest of the Opening Day schedule, with national broadcasts specified (for more on how to watch, click here).
Angels at Orioles: 3:05 p.m. ET
Nationals at Reds: 4:10 p.m. ET
Giants at Padres: 4:10 p.m. ET
Cardinals at Dodgers: 4:10 p.m. ET (MLB Network)
Blue Jays at Rays: 4:10 p.m. ET (MLB Network)
Twins at Royals: 4:10 p.m. ET
Tigers at White Sox: 4:10 p.m. ET
Pirates at Marlins: 4:10 p.m. ET
Yankees at Astros: 4:10 p.m. ET
Cubs at Rangers: 7:35 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Guardians at Athletics: 10:07 p.m. ET
Rockies at Diamondbacks: 10:10 p.m. ET
Red Sox at Mariners: 10:10 p.m. ET
The party is on in Baltimore
Cedric Mullins' three-run homer in the seventh made it 11-1 Orioles. And the vibes in Baltimore are immaculate.
Knock knock. pic.twitter.com/Gga6KGgXgr
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 28, 2024
Blue Jays cruising vs. Rays
The Blue Jays took control vs. the Rays with a five-run sixth inning highlighted by this blast from Vlad Jr. It's 6-1 Toronto.
Dead. Center.
FOUR. FIFTY.
Big. Boy. Blast.
Say it with us: #PLAKATA 💥 pic.twitter.com/D5A58mvE6u
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 28, 2024
Soto gets Yankees on the board vs. Astros
Juan Soto's first hit as a Yankee drives in the Yankees' first run of the season, and it's 4-1 Astros.
Juan Soto drives in the first Yankees run of the year! pic.twitter.com/Uwedo7WaNd
— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 28, 2024
Marlins up 4-2 vs. Pirates
The Marlins took the lead, and Jazz Chisholm loved it.
.@J_Chisholm3 is HYPED UP 😤 #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/qVNZP2176Y
— MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2024
Goldschmidt makes it 5-1 Dodgers
Paul Goldschmidt scored the first run of the Cardinals' season — and the first run allowed by Tyler Glasnow today — with this solo homer in the fourth inning in L.A.
Paul Goldschmidt hits the first home run of the @Cardinals season!@Casamigos | #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/jY4vSdsmPe
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 28, 2024
Tie game in Tampa
George Springer knocked a solo home run in the fourth for the Blue Jays' first run of the season and a 1-1 ballgame.
GEORGE SPRINGER IS BACK FOLKS pic.twitter.com/LEbpig33pt
— Gate 14 Podcast (@Gate14Pod) March 28, 2024
Dodgers up 5-0 vs. Cards
Mookie Betts homered to lead off the Dodgers' half of the third.
MOOOOKIE! pic.twitter.com/Fl6V547tzD
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 28, 2024
After a walk from Ohtani, Freeman matched Betts and made it 5-0 Dodgers.
Freddie's turn!
Freddie Freeman hits his first homer of the season. #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/W4joqQocjN
— MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2024
Tigers up 1-0 on White Sox
Javier Baez scored the Tigers' first run of the season on a sac fly from Andy Ibañez.
Báez scores the first run of the year in Chicago! pic.twitter.com/4EST24fAFa
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 28, 2024
Tie game in Pittsburgh
Bryan Reynolds' third-inning homer made it 2-2 vs. the Marlins.
Bryan Reynolds knots the game up with his first homer of the season 💪 #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/39aJdRpORY
— MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2024
Giants score first vs. Padres
Nick Ahmed's third-inning double scored Michael Conforto and gave the Giants a 1-0 lead.
Nick Ahmed's double knocks in the Giants' first run of the season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DQs5j0Mm2g
— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 28, 2024
Marlins score first vs. Pirates
The Marlins put up two runs in the second inning in Miami, starting with a Jazz Chisholm walk and finishing with a Tim Anderson double.
Tim Anderson with an RBI double in his first Marlins at-bat! pic.twitter.com/gef7fy7lHV
— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 28, 2024
Astros up early vs. Yankees
With three singles and two walks, the Astros put up three runs on the Yankees in the first inning.
DIAZ ADD ANOTHER RUN! 3-0 ASTROSpic.twitter.com/eKPF3KA0xJ
— APOLLO MEDIA (@ApolloHOU) March 28, 2024
Baserunning error by Ohtani
After a Mookie Betts walk, Shohei Ohtani knocked a double in his first at-bat. But then he missed the stop sign for Betts and got himself caught between second and third.
Shohei Ohtani introduces himself to the Dodger crowd ‼️
(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/SXoS3yOkRa
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 28, 2024
In the next at-bat, Freddie Freeman hit a single to bring Betts home and put the Dodgers up 1-0.
Two batters later, a sac fly from Max Muncy made it 2-0 L.A.
Tie game in Kansas City
Maikel Garcia made it 1-1 with this solo homer.
Maikel Garcia, leadoff mash! pic.twitter.com/Bt9uJ1VeWV
— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 28, 2024
Yandy gets things started at The Trop
Yandy Diaz blasted this home run to get the Rays' season started against the Blue Jays.
Yandy Díaz gets @RaysBaseball's season started with this rocket of a homer 💥 #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/T6y6Ucbh9H
— MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2024
Twins up 1-0 vs. Royals on Royce Lewis home run
Royce Lewis wasted no time picking up where he left off at the end of 2023.
Royce Lewis goes deep in his first at-bat of the season! #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/cb3Re6GXiw
— MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2024
goodbye off-season, I won’t miss you pic.twitter.com/9TADvdcVPN
— Jordan Shusterman (@j_shusterman_) March 28, 2024
