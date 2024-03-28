Advertisement
MLB Opening Day 2024: Live updates, scores, highlights, analysis

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as MLB opens its 2024 season with 13 games

Yahoo Sports Staff

The 2024 MLB season is finally here.

Sure, the Dodgers and Padres technically already kicked things off in South Korea last week. But Thursday's slate sees (nearly) the rest of the league get in on the action.

With rain in the forecast in New York and Philadelphia, the Brewers vs. Mets and Braves vs. Phillies games have been postponed until Friday. Here's the rest of the Opening Day schedule, with national broadcasts specified (for more on how to watch, click here).

Angels at Orioles: 3:05 p.m. ET

Nationals at Reds: 4:10 p.m. ET

Giants at Padres: 4:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Dodgers: 4:10 p.m. ET (MLB Network)

Blue Jays at Rays: 4:10 p.m. ET (MLB Network)

Twins at Royals: 4:10 p.m. ET

Tigers at White Sox: 4:10 p.m. ET

Pirates at Marlins: 4:10 p.m. ET

Yankees at Astros: 4:10 p.m. ET

Cubs at Rangers: 7:35 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Guardians at Athletics: 10:07 p.m. ET

Rockies at Diamondbacks: 10:10 p.m. ET

Red Sox at Mariners: 10:10 p.m. ET

  • The party is on in Baltimore

    Cedric Mullins' three-run homer in the seventh made it 11-1 Orioles. And the vibes in Baltimore are immaculate.

  • Blue Jays cruising vs. Rays

    The Blue Jays took control vs. the Rays with a five-run sixth inning highlighted by this blast from Vlad Jr. It's 6-1 Toronto.

  • Soto gets Yankees on the board vs. Astros

    Juan Soto's first hit as a Yankee drives in the Yankees' first run of the season, and it's 4-1 Astros.

  • Jake Mintz

    Well, that was exactly what the Orioles paid for. In Corbin Burnes' first start with the club after being acquired over the winter for a batch of prospects, the 2021 NL Cy Young carved the Angels into pieces.

    Across six sensational innings, Burnes punched out 11 hitters, the most in an Orioles/Browns debut since Bump Hadley fanned 11 back in 1932. The only blemish was a Mike Trout first-inning solo shot, but Baltimore's offense gave Burnes more than enough run support.

  • Marlins up 4-2 vs. Pirates

    The Marlins took the lead, and Jazz Chisholm loved it.

  • Goldschmidt makes it 5-1 Dodgers

    Paul Goldschmidt scored the first run of the Cardinals' season — and the first run allowed by Tyler Glasnow today — with this solo homer in the fourth inning in L.A.

  • Tie game in Tampa

    George Springer knocked a solo home run in the fourth for the Blue Jays' first run of the season and a 1-1 ballgame.

  • Jordan Shusterman

    Reds pouring it on

    Martini continues to amplify his cult hero candidacy with his second home run of the game to put the Reds up 7-0, and the Cincinnati crowd is loving it. Reds starter Frankie Montas is cruising so far, at just 50 pitches through four innings.

  • Jordan Shusterman

    Martini makes it rain in Cincy

    For a team defined in 2023 by rookies and young players, leave it to 33-year-old journeyman outfielder Nick Martini to deliver the first homer of the Reds' season. Manager David Bell spoke before the game about his excitement to tell Martini that he had made his first Opening Day roster vs. the Nationals.

    Martini didn't wait long to contribute, launching a two-run homer in the bottom of the second to put Cincinnati up 3-0. Martini played well in his limited opportunities in 2023 and could really help this Reds lineup that will be without TJ Friedl and Matt McLain due to injuries to start the season.

  • Dodgers up 5-0 vs. Cards

    Mookie Betts homered to lead off the Dodgers' half of the third.

    After a walk from Ohtani, Freeman matched Betts and made it 5-0 Dodgers.

  • Tigers up 1-0 on White Sox

    Javier Baez scored the Tigers' first run of the season on a sac fly from Andy Ibañez.

  • Tie game in Pittsburgh

    Bryan Reynolds' third-inning homer made it 2-2 vs. the Marlins.

  • Giants score first vs. Padres

    Nick Ahmed's third-inning double scored Michael Conforto and gave the Giants a 1-0 lead.

  • Marlins score first vs. Pirates

    The Marlins put up two runs in the second inning in Miami, starting with a Jazz Chisholm walk and finishing with a Tim Anderson double.

  • Jake Mintz

    Orioles cruising vs. Angels on Opening Day

    Anthony Santander blasts one 431 feet over the Walltimore — Camden Yards' massive left-field wall — to put the Orioles up 7-1 in the fourth inning.

    On an Opening Day of unbridled optimism in the Charm City, with new owner David Rubenstein taking the reins, the O's are turning this thing into a romp.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff, Frank Schwab

    Andy Reid brings Lombardi Trophy out to throw first pitch

    Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is doing pretty well for himself lately.

    Reid won his third Super Bowl title in February. Then the Kansas City Royals invited him to throw out the first pitch before their opening day game against the Minnesota Twins.

    Reid brought the Lombardi Trophy to the mound with him, got a big ovation, then threw a strike to Royals legend George Brett. Not a bad day.

  • Astros up early vs. Yankees

    With three singles and two walks, the Astros put up three runs on the Yankees in the first inning.

  • Baserunning error by Ohtani

    After a Mookie Betts walk, Shohei Ohtani knocked a double in his first at-bat. But then he missed the stop sign for Betts and got himself caught between second and third.

    In the next at-bat, Freddie Freeman hit a single to bring Betts home and put the Dodgers up 1-0.

    Two batters later, a sac fly from Max Muncy made it 2-0 L.A.

  • Tie game in Kansas City

    Maikel Garcia made it 1-1 with this solo homer.

  • Yandy gets things started at The Trop

    Yandy Diaz blasted this home run to get the Rays' season started against the Blue Jays.

  • Twins up 1-0 vs. Royals on Royce Lewis home run

    Royce Lewis wasted no time picking up where he left off at the end of 2023.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Shohei Ohtani's warm reception at Dodger Stadium

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Adley Rutschman starts 2024 off on a high note

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Orioles respond to take 2-1 lead over Angels

  • Jake Mintz

    Trout: 402 feet to right-center

    Mike Trout, fresh off the worst statistical season of his career, just homered in his first at-bat of the 2024 season. After O’s starter Corbin Burnes got the first two Angels to strike out to start the game, with Camden Yards ready to roar a third time, the Angels center fielder dispatched a low slider 402 feet over the wall in right-center field.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Mike Trout hits the first home run of Opening Day

    Mike Trout's first-inning home run was the 369th of his career.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Elly De La Cruz is ready for Opening Day

    Look good, play good? Elly De La Cruz's Cincinnati Reds take on the Washington Nationals this afternoon, and his Opening Day look was a vibe.

    And De La Cruz isn't letting his clothes, or anyone else, speak for him — on Wednesday, he addressed reporters entirely in English for the first time.

  • Jordan Shusterman

    How different are all 30 MLB teams compared to last season?

    2024 MLB rates of return
    How different is each MLB team in 2024?

    As we close the book on another offseason, there are many ways to assess what a team did to improve its roster over the winter. But rather than attempt to label teams as definitive winners or losers of hot stove season, with Opening Day on deck, I’m more curious about one simple question:

    How different are the 30 MLB teams now, compared to the ones we watched in 2023?

    Free-agent and trade activity throughout the winter months ensure that many of the game’s stars change teams before every season, but that’s not the only way rosters evolve. There’s natural turnover by way of injuries, player development and regression, and shuffles of the depth chart based on the preferences of the coaching staff or front office. Some teams decide to rebuild; others choose to run it back.

    In turn, every new season features a fresh cast of characters performing in new settings across the league. For each fan base, the everyday contributors on the roster become the main characters of the season. Regardless of whether a team is good or bad, the connections with these players are a big part of the fan experience over the course of the summer and into the fall.

    So instead of attempting to determine which teams improved the most since the 2023 season concluded, consider this an objective way to measure which fan bases will be tasked with learning the most new names and faces and which will be afforded the comfort of familiarity.

    So which teams stand out? Let’s take a closer look here.

  • 2024 season predictions: Division winners, World Series champion, awards and more

    To get ready for Opening Day, our MLB experts — Jake Mintz, Jordan Shusterman, Russell Dorsey, Jack Baer, Liz Roscher and Jason Owens — made their predictions for this season, from the World Series winners to Shohei Ohtani’s home run total and everything in between.

    Check it out: Opening Day 2024: Picks for division winners, World Series champion, Cy Young, MVP, Shohei Ohtani and more

  • Jake Mintz

    New Orioles owner David Rubenstein soaks in Opening Day

    David Rubenstein's ownership tenure began officially on Wednesday. (Jake Mintz/Yahoo Sports)
  • Russell Dorsey, Jake Mintz

    Baseball world grapples with Shohei Ohtani-Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal

    The question rolled in to Yahoo Sports via text from a veteran scout. A person whose livelihood revolves around information and the gathering of it. The type that is typically in the know, in the loop, in the mix — or at least, on the periphery of it.

    “What do you got on Shohei today?”

    That type of inquiry represents the atmosphere permeating the baseball world right now — one of curiosity and confusion. MLB’s brightest supernova, a two-way dynamo with two MVP awards and a hot-off-the-presses $700 million contract from the Los Angeles Dodgers, has found himself linked to a federal gambling scandal involving his longtime interpreter and friend, Ippei Mizuhara.

    In the days before Ohtani addressed the media on Monday, the lack of meaningful information only fanned the flames of speculation and conjecture. Following his delivery of a prewritten statement via new interpreter Will Ireton, Ohtani remains the subject of intense controversy, even after portraying himself as the victim of a crime at the hands of Mizuhara.

    Through it all, a perplexed baseball world can’t help but rubberneck and wonder. Read more here on the baseball world's reaction to the controversy.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Orioles' new owners making good first impression

  • Jake Mintz

    Orioles welcome new owner David Rubenstein

    The Orioles welcomed their new owner ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Angels at Camden Yards.

    Billionaire businessman and Baltimore native David Rubenstein was approved as the new owner of the Orioles on Wednesday, finalizing the sale of the team for a reported $1.725 billion.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    How to watch MLB Opening Day 2024

    After tipping off early with the two-game Dodgers vs. Padres Seoul Series, it’s time for the official Opening Day of the 2024 MLB season. This Thursday, 26 MLB clubs will step up to the plate and play. While a majority of the 13 MLB Opening Day games will be broadcast on Regional Sports Networks, you can catch the Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers matchup at 7:35 p.m. ETairing nationally on ESPN (plus two games on the MLB Network). Are you ready to watch the 2024 MLB season? Here’s what you need to know about tuning into every Opening Day game, including times, channels, full game schedule, local blackout restriction workarounds and more.