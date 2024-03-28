Advertisement

MLB Opening Day 2024: Juan Soto sparks Yankees from 4-0 hole, secures win over Astros with 9th-inning defensive heroics

Jason Owens
·Staff writer
·2 min read
Mar 28, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) hits an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto had a tremendous debut for the New York Yankees on Thursday.

The newly acquired slugger sparked a rally from a 4-0 hole against the Houston Astros, then secured a 5-4 win with an outfield assist on a play at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Houston trailed, 5-4 with two men on and one out in the bottom of the ninth. Kyle Tucker hit a base hit to right field, and Mauricio Dubón rounded third for home. Soto fielded the ball and threw a strike to catcher Jose Trevino, who tagged Dubón out at home.

Officials reviewed the play and confirmed the play on field. Dubón was out. Alex Bregman then grounded into a fielder's choice to secure the 5-4 Yankees win that looked unlikely when Houston jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

The Astros jumped on Yankees starter Nestor Cortes with a three-run first inning. Houston loaded the bases, and Chas McCormick struck first with a two-run single. A Yainer Díaz RBI single secured the early 3-0 lead that Houston extended to 4-0 in the second.

Valdez, meanwhile, was cruising through four scoreless innings before Yankees bats came alive in the fifth. Soto picked up his first RBI with Yankees on bases-loaded single to cut Houston's lead to 4-1.

Valdez then hit Anthony Rizzo with a pitch to score another run, then walked in a third run with Anthony Volpe.

The Astros pulled Valdez from the game with two outs remaining in the fourth and Houston leading, 4-3. The Yankees went on to tie the game on an Oswaldo Cabrera home run in the sixth.

New York then loaded the bases in the seventh inning against reliever Ryan Pressly. Aaron Judge came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Alex Verdugo with one out to take a 5-4 lead. It was the only run the Yankees would score with the bases loaded, but it was enough, thanks to Soto's defensive heroics in the ninth.