MLB Opening Day 2024: Braves-Phillies, Brewers-Mets postponed to Friday due to rain

MLB fans can thank the forecast for interruptions to the 2024 Opening Day schedule. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier via Getty Images)

MLB season openers in New York and Philadelphia were postponed until Friday due to rainy forecasts on the East Coast, teams announced Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Brewers were scheduled to visit the New York Mets in Queens on Thursday. The teams will instead meet a day later at 1:40 p.m. ET. Shortly after the Mets and Brewers confirmed the news, the Philadelphia Phillies informed fans that their home opener against the Atlanta Braves was pushed from Thursday to Friday at 3:05 p.m.

It's a highly anticipated matchup, pitting the Braves against the club that eliminated them from the previous two postseasons. As a consolation for the wait to watch the rivalry, the Phillies offered scarves to attendees of the delayed opener.

"The decision was made after consultation with Major League Baseball and various weather services," Phillies executive vice president David Buck said in a statement.

Multiple states are under flood watch as heavy rain advances toward the East Coast, according to ABC News. Heavy snow in the Upper Midwest is reportedly responsible for the weather shift, as it continued moving east Wednesday.

Areas between Florida and southern Georgia were reportedly seeing large hail, described to be "the size of ping-pong balls." Meanwhile, people between New Mexico and Minnesota got 20 to 40 inches of snow.

This led to Thursday's flood watches from Florida to Virginia. The Jersey shore, Long Island and eastern parts of New England are reportedly expected to get the worst of the rain through Thursday night.

Barring further weather delays, 24 teams will still make their season debuts in 13 other MLB openers Thursday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres started the 2024 season by appearing in the two-game Seoul Series last week.