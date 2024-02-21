MLB jersey controversy: MLBPA says players are 'frustrated' and want it fixed before season

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said players are just as "frustrated" with the new MLB jerseys as everyone else.

On Tuesday, days before the start of spring training on Thursday, Clark said the Major League Baseball Players Association is working on behalf of the players to resolve the jersey issue ahead of Opening Day on March 28.

"We are on the phone with the requisite parties that are involved in making that decision because we aren't," Clark told reporters on Tuesday, according to The Athletic. "Hopefully, we can get some things done over the course of the next six weeks of spring training. Because I'd hate to be in a place where we're still having conversations about some of the challenges we have in that regard once the lights come on."

Last week, the league unveiled its new Nike Vapor Premier uniforms that are manufactured by Fanatics to less than stellar reviews. Although the jerseys are "engineered to improve mobility, moisture management and fit," MLB said, the threads have drawn criticism over the cheap look, small lettering and limited customization options.

Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, wearing the new Nike-designed MLB jersey, exits a practice field following a spring-training bullpen session in Clearwater, Florida.

“Any time there’s change, there’s an adjustment period. Sometimes that adjustment period goes well, sometimes not so much," Clark added. "In this instance, there appear to be some misses that could have otherwise not been misses."

Clark said conversations to correct the jerseys are ongoing, but noted that the MLBPA is "trying to make sure our guys have what they need in the fashion that they need it."

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred defended the new jerseys on Thursday and said "there’s going to be some negative feedback" with any new initiative, but predicted that "they're going to be really popular."

The Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado and Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman all praised the new Nike Vapor Premier uniforms in the league's press release — with Arenado describing the uniforms as "soft, light and comfortable — but the jerseys haven't been popular with many fans and players.

Philadelphia Phillies veteran reliever Jeff Hoffman compared them to “a T-shirt or a gym shirt.”

“It looks like a replica,” Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward said, per The Athletic. “It feels kind of like papery. It could be great when you’re out there sweating, it may be breathable. But I haven’t had that opportunity yet to try that out. But from the looks of it, it doesn’t look like a $450 jersey."

