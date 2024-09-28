MLB insider Jeff Passan a potential replacement for Adrian Wojnarowski per report

May 31, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of team benches with the 2023 NBA Finals logo during a practice session on media day before the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The departure of ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who has agreed to become the general manager of the men's basketball program at St. Bonaventure, marks a significant change in the sports media landscape. As a result, the hunt for his replacement has started, a process that will undoubtedly shape the future of ESPN's NBA coverage.

According to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, MLB insider Jeff Passan and senior NBA insider for The Athletic, Shams Charania, are potential candidates for the job among other notable names. Passan, a key figure in ESPN's baseball team since 2019, after 13 years at Yahoo! Sports, is renowned for his MLB breaking news and his longform journalism stories. Charania, another top candidate, brings his own unique NBA insights. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Brian Windhorst, and Tim Bontemps are also in consideration, each with their own impressive track records within the sports company.

Each of these potential replacements brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective, something that the company will be looking for as ESPN's NBA coverage has been extended after the company signed an 11-year deal that begins in the 2025-26 season and runs through the 2035-36 season.

More: The five greatest "Woj Bombs" of Adrian Wojnarowski's illustrious career

ESPN's new TV deal with the NBA

Earlier this year, the NBA announced a new national television deal that includes Disney (ABC and ESPN), Comcast (NBC and Peacock), and Amazon. These companies will air all of the NBA's nationally televised games from the 2025-26 season through 2035-36. The deal is estimated to cost the three companies around $76 billion. This deal comes after the NBA's 40-year partnership with Turner Sports ends after the 2024-25 season.

The NBA today announced the renewal of its partnership with The Walt Disney Company and new agreements with NBCUniversal (NBCU) and Amazon under which ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock and Prime Video will telecast NBA games beginning with the 2025-26 season and running through the 2035-36… — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 24, 2024

More: TNT loses NBA media rights after league rejects offer, enters deal with Amazon

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jeff Passan could move to NBA to replace Adrian Wojnarowski