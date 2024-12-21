MLB free agency: Yankees reportedly pick up Paul Goldschmidt, Astros snag Christian Walker after Nolan Arenado rejects trade

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Stay up to date with the latest from the baseball hot stove

MLB free agency is cruising right along, with the league's winter meetings held last week in Dallas. The name on everyone's lips is Juan Soto, but he's not the only free agent who has a big decision to make this winter.

Here's a quick look at where things stand so far this offseason:

Nolan Arenado rejects trade to Astros

Nolan Arenado is one of the biggest names on the trade market, though not necessarily the most valuable, and we now know he probably won't be going to the Houston Astros. The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman informed his club that he will not waive his no-trade clause for a move to Houston, according to MLB.com.

The Cardinals were reportedly willing to send $15-20 million to the Astros to help cover the $64 million in salary that Houston would have to take on (the Colorado Rockies are on the hook for $10 million of the $74 million remaining on Arenado's deal), but they also needed Arenado's approval.

A player invoking his no-trade clause doesn't always mean a trade is dead — often, the move is a ploy to shake some extra dollars out of his new team — but the Astros are reportedly not hopeful about a change. The team also already has a likely starting third baseman in Isaac Paredes, acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade.

Later in the week, the Astros pivoted with a reported three-year, $60 million deal to acquire free-agent first baseman Christian Walker.

Yankees executing Plan B after losing Juan Soto

Losing a 26-year-old future Hall of Famer is a blow for any team, but the New York Yankees have been active since their former right fielder put pen to paper with the New York Mets.

Their loudest move was an eight-year, $218 million contract for Max Fried, taking one of the top free-agent pitchers off the board. Their starting rotation of Gerrit Cole, Fried, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt and Carlos Rodón now projects to be one of the strongest in the majors.

They also had to replace Clay Holmes in the bullpen after losing him to the Mets and did so by acquiring Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. and infield prospect Caleb Durbin.

As for the specific Soto replacement, they traded for Cody Bellinger, a former MVP who has struggled with injuries and swing issues over the past few years. Bellinger is undeniably talented and was one of the best players on the Cubs last year, but he represents a risk, though that might be preferable to accepting mediocrity.

On Saturday, the Yankees grabbed 2022 NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt, with the veteran first baseman reportedly agreeing to a one-year, $12.5 million deal.

More big trades

Beyond Williams and Bellinger, there has been no shortage of major trades this offseason, the most recent being the Chicago Cubs' big move for former Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker. In exchange for an All-Star outfielder a year away from free agency, Houston received infielder Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and prospect Cam Smith.

Before that, there was the Boston Red Sox acquiring left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox for a boatload of minor-league talent headlined by catcher Kyle Teel and outfielder Braden Montgomery, and the Toronto Blue Jays brought in second baseman Andrés Giménez and pitcher Nick Sandlin from the Cleveland Guardians.

Waiting on Roki Sasaki

Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki was posted Dec. 9 as the winter meetings got underway, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Sasaki's posting opened a 45-day window, which began Dec. 10 and runs through 5 p.m. ET Jan. 23. Every MLB team is now allowed to attempt to sway the 23-year-old talent to sign with them when the international amateur signing period opens Jan. 15.

Required reading:

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we track all the rumors, signings and more during MLB free agency: