Advertisement
Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Live

MLB free agency: Yankees reportedly pick up Paul Goldschmidt, Astros snag Christian Walker after Nolan Arenado rejects trade

Stay up to date with the latest from the baseball hot stove

yahoo sports staff

MLB free agency is cruising right along, with the league's winter meetings held last week in Dallas. The name on everyone's lips is Juan Soto, but he's not the only free agent who has a big decision to make this winter.

Here's a quick look at where things stand so far this offseason:

Nolan Arenado is one of the biggest names on the trade market, though not necessarily the most valuable, and we now know he probably won't be going to the Houston Astros. The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman informed his club that he will not waive his no-trade clause for a move to Houston, according to MLB.com.

The Cardinals were reportedly willing to send $15-20 million to the Astros to help cover the $64 million in salary that Houston would have to take on (the Colorado Rockies are on the hook for $10 million of the $74 million remaining on Arenado's deal), but they also needed Arenado's approval.

A player invoking his no-trade clause doesn't always mean a trade is dead — often, the move is a ploy to shake some extra dollars out of his new team — but the Astros are reportedly not hopeful about a change. The team also already has a likely starting third baseman in Isaac Paredes, acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade.

Later in the week, the Astros pivoted with a reported three-year, $60 million deal to acquire free-agent first baseman Christian Walker.

Losing a 26-year-old future Hall of Famer is a blow for any team, but the New York Yankees have been active since their former right fielder put pen to paper with the New York Mets.

Their loudest move was an eight-year, $218 million contract for Max Fried, taking one of the top free-agent pitchers off the board. Their starting rotation of Gerrit Cole, Fried, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt and Carlos Rodón now projects to be one of the strongest in the majors.

They also had to replace Clay Holmes in the bullpen after losing him to the Mets and did so by acquiring Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. and infield prospect Caleb Durbin.

As for the specific Soto replacement, they traded for Cody Bellinger, a former MVP who has struggled with injuries and swing issues over the past few years. Bellinger is undeniably talented and was one of the best players on the Cubs last year, but he represents a risk, though that might be preferable to accepting mediocrity.

On Saturday, the Yankees grabbed 2022 NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt, with the veteran first baseman reportedly agreeing to a one-year, $12.5 million deal.

Beyond Williams and Bellinger, there has been no shortage of major trades this offseason, the most recent being the Chicago Cubs' big move for former Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker. In exchange for an All-Star outfielder a year away from free agency, Houston received infielder Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and prospect Cam Smith.

Before that, there was the Boston Red Sox acquiring left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox for a boatload of minor-league talent headlined by catcher Kyle Teel and outfielder Braden Montgomery, and the Toronto Blue Jays brought in second baseman Andrés Giménez and pitcher Nick Sandlin from the Cleveland Guardians.

Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki was posted Dec. 9 as the winter meetings got underway, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Sasaki's posting opened a 45-day window, which began Dec. 10 and runs through 5 p.m. ET Jan. 23. Every MLB team is now allowed to attempt to sway the 23-year-old talent to sign with them when the international amateur signing period opens Jan. 15.

Required reading:

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we track all the rumors, signings and more during MLB free agency:

Live71 updates
  • Jack Baer

    Guardians replace Josh Naylor with signing of Carlos Santana

    Just a few minutes after news of the Josh Naylor trade hit, the Cleveland Guardians found their own first base replacement by bringing back veteran Carlos Santana, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    It will be Santana's third stint in Cleveland, where he is second on the franchise's all-time walks list and sixth in home runs.

  • Jack Baer

    D-Backs replace Christian Walker with trade for Guardians' Josh Naylor

    A day after Christian Walker agreed to a deal with the Houston Astros, the Arizona Diamondbacks found his replacement by swinging a trade for Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    Going back to Cleveland will be pitcher Slade Cecconi and a competitive balance Round B draft pick. Naylor is coming off his first career All-Star selection and hit .243/.320/.456 with 31 homers for a team that emerged on top in the AL Central.

  • Sean Leahy

    1B Paul Goldschmidt signs 1-year deal with Yankees

    The deal is worth a reported $12.5 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    Last season with the Cardinals, the 37-year-old Goldschmidt batted .245 with 22 home runs and 65 RBI.

    Read more about the deal here.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Yankees acquire RP Fernando Cruz from Reds for C Jose Trevino

    The New York Yankees added a strikeout reliever to their bullpen, acquiring Fernando Cruz from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino on Friday.

    Cruz, 34, struck out 109 batters in 66 2/3 innings with a 4.86 ERA in 69 appearances. His strikeout total ranked fourth among MLB relievers last season. Trevino, 31, appeared in 73 games for the Yankees as the backup to Austin Wells. He batted .215 with a .642 OPS, eight home runs and 28 RBI.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Christian Walker reportedly agrees to deal with Astros

    According to multiple reports, first baseman Christian Walker has agreed to a deal with the Astros. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports the deal is for three years and $60 million.

    Read more here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Astros, Christian Walker in 'serious talks': Report

    Christian Walker spent the past eight seasons in Arizona and posted a .251/.335/.468 slash line in 2024.

  • Sean Leahy

    LHP Patrick Sandoval joins Red Sox on 2-year, $18.25M deal

    Sandoval made 16 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels — a season that ended in June after he underwent Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old is expected back at some point during the second half of the 2025 season.

  • Jack Baer

    Max Kepler leaves Twins for Phillies

    After 10 seasons with the Twins ranging from acceptable to good, Max Kepler is headed to the Phillies.

  • Sean Leahy

    RHP Mike Soroka reportedly signs with Nationals

    The 27-year-old Soroka went 0-10 last season with the Chicago White Sox, recording a 4.74 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 25 appearances.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Could the bullpen market pick up soon?

  • Jack Baer

    The Mets pick up another starting pitcher

    With Luis Severino, Sean Manaea and Jose Quintana all free agents after throwing at least 170 innings for the Mets in 2024, New York entered this offseason with some major work to do, even in the non-Juan Soto department.

    They've responded with an "Island of Misfit Toys" approach to the rotation. They signed Frankie Montas to a two-year, $34 million deal after a down season with the Reds and Brewers and agreed with former Yankees closer Clay Holmes on a three-year, $38 million deal, with the plan to convert him from reliever to starter.

    Their latest addition: Angels starter Griffin Canning, a former top prospect, on a one-year, $4.25 million deal, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Canning holds a 4.78 career ERA and should slide into the back of the rotation.

  • Jack Baer

    Cody Bellinger could play multiple positions with Yankees

    There were reports after the New York Yankees' trade for Cody Bellinger that the former MVP was told he would play center field on his new team, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone poured cold water on that idea Wednesday.

    Center field, left field and first base are all in play for Bellinger, who is a solid defender at each position. That makes sense for the Yankees, who have spots open in both outfield corners and at first. Aaron Judge played center field in 2024 but would likely move to right if Bellinger is available to take center.

  • Jack Baer

    Nolan Arenado reportedly spikes trade to Astros

    Nolan Arenado is one of the biggest names on the trade market, though not necessarily the most valuable, and we now know he probably won't be going to the Houston Astros. The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman has informed his club he will not waive his no-trade clause for a move to Houston, according to MLB.com.

    The Cardinals were reportedly willing to spend $15-20 million to the Astros to cover the $64 million in salary that Houston would have to take on (the Colorado Rockies are already on the hook for $10 million of the $74 million remaining on Arenado's deal), but they also needed Arenado's approval.

    A player invoking his no-trade clause doesn't always mean a trade is dead — often, the move is a ploy to shake some extra dollars out of his new team — but the Astros are reportedly not hopeful about a change. The team also already has a likely starting third baseman in Isaac Paredes, acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade.

  • Jack Baer

    New York Yankees trade for Cubs OF Cody Bellinger as former MVP's career takes another turn

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Cody Bellinger #24 of the Chicago Cubs reacts to his two run home run, to take a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on September 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Cody Bellinger is on his way to New York. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    The New York Yankees have their Juan Soto replacement — or at least a guy who can take Juan Soto's place on the field.

    The team swung a trade with the Chicago Cubs for former MVP Cody Bellinger on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, betting on a talented player to bounce back from a rough couple of years. The Cubs are also sending cash to the Yankees and will receive right-handed reliever Cody Poteet in return.

    Soto's record-setting pact with the New York Mets left the Yankees in dire need of a corner outfielder with enough pop to slide into the middle of the order. Bellinger could fit that bill and was available via trade due to his contract with the Cubs, which gives him player options for 2025 and 2026 that pay him a total of $52.5 million.

    It was clear a trade was coming after the Cubs acquired Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster move, but there were rumors of the team shopping Bellinger even before they succeeded in acquiring Tucker.

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Yankees, Cubs stalled on Cody Bellinger trade talks

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Max Fried is officially a Yankee

  • Ryan Young

    Orioles land Sugano

    The Baltimore Orioles have struck a one-year, $13 million deal with right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano. The 35-year-old had a 1.67 ERA and 111 strikeouts in Japan this past season.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    What are the Astros trying to accomplish by trading Kyle Tucker?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Will Jesús Luzardo be a Cub?

    After trading for Kyle Tucker late last week, the Cubs could be putting together another deal this week, per 670 The Score's Bruce Levine. The Cubs and Marlins have reportedly been discussing a trade involving lefty Jesús Luzardo.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    A look at the reliever market

  • Jack Baer

    Cubs and Marlins talking Jesús Luzardo

    Jesús Luzardo had a 2024 to forget with a 5.00 ERA and a season-ending back injury, but he could still attract a high price for the Marlins.

    One of the top arms on the trade market, Luzardo is reportedly seeing interest from the Chicago Cubs. With Luzardo under team control for two more seasons, the Marlins will want a significant return for a talented arm who was great in 2023 but has struggled with injuries.

  • Jack Baer

    Astros a 'serious suitor' for Nolan Arenado trade

    The Houston Astros have already acquired one third baseman with Isaac Paredes via the return of the Kyle Tucker, but they might not stop there. Per The Athletic's Chandler Rome, Houston has emerged as a serious suitor in a trade for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

    Arenado is one of the biggest names on the market but not necessarily one of the most valuable players. He is still owed $74 million across the next three seasons, $10 million to be paid by the Colorado Rockies, and any team that takes him is going to want the Cardinals to take another bite out of that if they expect any sort of meaningful prospect return.

    Acquiring both Parades and Arenado would likely mean a move to first base or a utility role for Paredes, given Arenado's Gold Glove defense. And it almost certainly means Alex Bregman will be playing in a new uniform next season.

  • Sean Leahy

    A's continue being active with acquisition of LHP Jeffrey Springs from Rays

    The Rays are sending Jeffrey Springs to the A's in exchange for RHP's Joe Boyle and Jacob Watters, as well as OF Will Simpson. A compensatory draft pick will also be heading Tampa's way, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    The 32-year-old Springs appeared in only 10 games over the past two seasons as he dealt with ulnar neuritis, as well as Tommy John surgery. He is owed $10.5 million each of the next two seasons, and his contract features a club option worth $15 million for 2027.

  • Sean Leahy

    Yankees remain interested in Alex Bregman

  • Cubs pick up catcher Carson Kelly in second acquisition of the day

    Hours after acquiring outfielder Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster trade, the Chicago Cubs made another acquisition. The team signed catcher Carson Kelly to a two-year, $11.5 million contract, per multiple reports.

    Kelly, who was a free agent, spent the second half of last season with the Texas Rangers after being traded from the Detroit Tigers. The 30-year-old catcher had a .235 batting average in 102 at-bats in 2024.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Yankees' GM Brian Cashman reacts to Cubs winning Kyle Tucker trade sweepstakes

  • Kari Anderson

    Astros trade All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker to Cubs in three-for-one exchange

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 21: Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on September 21, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin M. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kyle Tucker is reportedly on his way to Chicago. (Photo by Kevin M. Cox/Getty Images)

    The Chicago Cubs are bringing in a new offensive weapon, acquiring All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros on Friday, per multiple reports.

    In return, the Astros will reportedly receive three players: infielder Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and third-base prospect Cam Smith.

    Tucker has played his entire career with the Astros, starting in 2018. He won a World Series with the team in 2022 and has picked up a number of awards the past few seasons, including three All-Star selections, a Gold Glove (2022) and a Silver Slugger (2023). Tucker missed time this season due to a right shin injury but still received his third consecutive All-Star selection.

    Read the full story here.

  • Juan Soto changed his cell phone number during free agency

    On Thursday during his introductory news conference with the Mets, Juan Soto revealed that he hadn't talked to any of his Yankees teammates throughout the free agency process.

    "I haven't talked to any of those guys," he said. "We talked to them through the playoffs, at the end of the playoffs. But after that, through this process, I haven't talked to any of those guys."

    Some interpreted this as a slight against the team or evidence that his relationships with the Yankees clubhouse had broken down. But the real reason might be a little more mundane, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

    Nightengale reported Friday that Soto changed his cell phone number during free agency, as he had been receiving a lot of outside calls and wanted some privacy.

    Now that the dust has settled, Soto is reportedly reaching out to his former Yankees teammates.

  • Sean Leahy

    Brewers sending RP Devin Williams to Yankees for SP Nestor Cortes, Caleb Durbin

    The New York Yankees have reportedly acquired reliever Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr., second-base prospect Caleb Durbin and some cash are heading to Milwaukee.

    The 30-year-old Williams recorded 14 saves in 22 appearances last season with the Brewers. He missed the first three months of the season due to a stress fracture in his back. When he returned, Williams allowed only three earned runs over 21 2/1 innings in the regular season.

    The addition of Williams, plus the return of Jonathan Loáisiga, who is coming off Tommy John surgery, will bolster the Yankees' bullpen. The question remains whether manager Aaron Boone will use Williams or Luke Weaver as the team's closer in 2025.

    Cortes has turned himself into a reliable starter since seeing an increased workload beginning in 2021. He made 84 starts over the past four seasons and ate innings for the Yankees (173 1/3 in 2024), but with the addition of Max Fried, it was clear someone in the New York rotation needed to be moved.

    Read more here.

    Devin Williams is headed to the Bronx. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
    Devin Williams is headed to the Bronx. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
  • Jake Mintz

    The latest on Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki

    The baseball world is captivated by Roki Sasaki and where he’ll play in 2024. But Sasaki, it seems, is just as unsure as everyone else.

    Until Sasaki’s official posting on Tuesday, very little information had emerged about the talented youngster, his preferences, his thought process and his path forward. But at the winter meetings, atop a makeshift podium in a comically enormous ballroom at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Sasaki’s agent, Joel Wolfe, offered the public a cornucopia of clarity.

    The impromptu Q&A session was a sight to behold, as chaotic an information gathering as you’ll see. Reporters sardined themselves together in a crescent eight rows deep, their recording devices extended toward the soft-spoken agent. Wolfe swayed uncomfortably in the center of the madness, towering over the media in a navy jacket, charcoal slacks and a pair of Nike Dunks. He spoke slowly, with an almost solemn seriousness. Over the course of 20 minutes, Wolfe fielded a barrage of inquiries about his client.

    The biggest takeaway? Even Wolfe isn’t sure yet what Sasaki wants.

    Asked what's important to Sasaki in selecting a team, Wolfe was either purposefully vague or refreshingly honest. "I'm not entirely sure yet," he said. "I've known Roki for a little over two years now, and as I've gotten to know him, it's been a little bit difficult to really ascertain what his decision-making process would be for choosing a team because his focus has predominantly been on whether or not he's going to be able to post."

    Here’s what else we learned from Wolfe about this winter’s most sought-after pitcher.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Juan Soto says he 'didn't talk' to Yankees players during free agency process

    Juan Soto was officially introduced as a member of the New York Mets with a news conference Thursday at Citi Field after he signed a record-shattering, 15-year, $765 million free-agent contract.

    Many New York Yankees fans are still stunned that Soto didn't re-sign with the team after winning 94 games alongside talent including Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole. However, relationships and communications became all business after the conclusion of the season, according to Soto.

    Asked if he talked to his now-former Yankees teammates during the free-agent process and what might have been said during the competition for his services, Soto said there was no correspondence.

    "I haven't talked to any of those guys," he said. "We talked to them through the playoffs, at the end of the playoffs. But after that, through this process, I haven't talked to any of those guys."

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Where will SP Corbin Burnes end up?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    These might be a little popular ...

  • Jordan Shusterman, Russell Dorsey

    With Garrett Crochet trade, Red Sox add a frontline starter and White Sox infuse their rebuild with prospects

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 27: Garrett Crochet #45 of the Chicago White Sox pitches the ball against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
    Garrett Crochet is headed to Boston after Wednesday's trade. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

    After their failed pursuit of Juan Soto, the baseball world was waiting for the Red Sox to finally make their first big move of the offseason. And on the final day of the winter meetings, Boston took care of a significant need, acquiring left-hander Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox for a huge prospect haul, including catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez.

    Crochet, 25, has been one of the biggest trade pieces on the market since July’s trade deadline, and it’s easy to understand why. The new Red Sox ace thrived in his first full season as a starter in 2024, quickly becoming one of the game’s elite power arms as he struck out 209 to the tune of a 3.58 ERA.

    One look at Crochet’s underlying metrics shows just how much of an impact addition the southpaw is. He led MLB last season with a 35% strikeout rate in just 146 innings, and after the Sox missed out on the likes of Max Fried, who agreed Tuesday on an eight-year, $218 million deal with the Yankees, they can now cross frontline starter off their list of offseason needs.

    Read the full story here.

  • Jack Baer

    Jonathan Loáisiga returns to Yankees on 1-year deal

    The Yankees have made another move, bringing back free-agent reliever Jonathan Loáisiga after a year lost to elbow surgery, per ESPN's Jorge Castillo.

  • Jack Baer

    Juan Soto contract goes official

    The largest contract in the history of sports is official. Juan Soto has passed his physical and is officially a member of the New York Mets.

  • Liz Roscher

    White Sox trade Garrett Crochet to Red Sox

    One of the hottest names on the trade market has been dealt. The Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet from the White Sox for four players. None of the players traded to Chicago has recorded a major-league at-bat, but at least two of them are top-10 prospects in the Red Sox's system.

    Click here to read more on this blockbuster trade between MLB's Sox of two different colors.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Alex Bregman could be next off the board

    MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports that a deal for Alex Bregman could be close, with the Astros, Red Sox, Yankees and Tigers as potential destinations.

  • Liz Roscher

    Boras gives pun-free answer on Mets' future free-agent plans

    You can tell Boras didn't plan for this question because he didn't have a pithy pun to deploy during the answer. So now Mets fans have two reasons to be thrilled.

  • Liz Roscher

    Scott Boras loves SP Corbin Burnes, Elvis and really bad puns

    If free-agent starting pitcher Corbin Burnes wants to change agents after this, no one would blame him.

  • Liz Roscher

    Boras compares 3B Alex Bregman to the alphabet?

    It's starting to feel like Boras called in Bruce Vilanch to do punch up on his comments.

  • Liz Roscher

    Scott Boras on 1B Pete Alonso's market

    Scott Boras, the most well known MLB agent, is holding his annual Winter Meetings press conference. Boras loves to ham it up for the media with puns about his clients, and we'll bring you the best (and probably the worst) right here.

    Boras kicks off by talking about former Mets 1B Pete Alonso, whose nickname is Polar Bear.

  • Liz Roscher

    Kyle Tucker trade sweepstakes down to 4 teams

    According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, four teams have engaged with the Astros about acquiring outfielder Kyle Tucker.

    • Yankees

    • Cubs

    • Giants

    • Phillies

    Sherman describes the Yankees as a "serious pursuer" and the Cubs as a "strong player" and possibly the most determined team in pursuit of Tucker. The Giants "are also involved in talks," while the Phillies are one of the teams that "at least inquired and tried to find a package that would work."

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    'No retreat, no surrender' from Yankees

    After losing out on Juan Soto but buoying their week by agreeing to terms with Max Fried, the Yankees still have their eyes on getting back to the World Series.

  • Liz Roscher

    Marlins getting two prospects in return for Jake Burger

    The Rangers reportedly acquired Marlins 1B/3B Jake Burger just after midnight on Wednesday. In return for Burger, the Marlins are getting two infield prospects, Echedry Vargas and Max Acosta, and minor-league pitcher Brayan Mendoza.

  • Jack Baer

    Could the Padres trade Dylan Cease?

    The San Diego Padres are in an interesting spot, as both a clear contender and a team trying to cut payroll in the aftermath of owner Peter Seidler's death. To the latter end, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres have been engaged in trade talks about starting pitcher Dylan Cease.

    The Padres acquired Cease from the Chicago White Sox last season and got a very good pitcher out of it, but also one reportedly due to make around $13 million or $14 million in 2025, his final year of arbitration eligibility. Cease, who posted a 3.47 ERA in 189 1/3 innings last year, would be a huge get for any team and figures to attract a heavy price if the Padres go the trade route.

  • Jack Baer

    Jake Burger to the Rangers

    The Texas Rangers are ordering one Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins. In four MLB seasons with the Marlins and Chicago White Sox, Burger has been an above-average hitter, leading Miami in home runs last year with 29, and now figures to provide Texas depth at the infield corners and DH.

    Burger still has four years of team control left.

  • Ryan Young

    Guardians dealing Spencer Horwitz right away

    Spencer Horwitz lasted in Cleveland for just a matter of hours. The Guardians dealt Horwitz to the Pirates on Tuesday night after acquiring him from the Blue Jays.

  • Ryan Young

    Nathan Eovaldi returning to Rangers

    The Rangers are bringing back a key part of their 2023 World Series champion team. They reportedly struck a three-year, $75 million deal with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on Tuesday.

    Eovaldi, who spent the past two seasons with the Rangers, went 12-8 in 29 appearances and held a 3.80 ERA last season.

    For more details on Eovaldi's return to Dallas, click here.

  • Jason Owens

    Nolan Arenado willing to switch from 3B to facilitate trade to a contender

    Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Monday that "it’s my intention to try" to trade eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado this winter.

    Arenado, who has a full no-trade clause, is reportedly ready to facilitate a deal and even willing to change positions if that gets him where he wants to go. This is according to Arenado's agent, Joel Wolfe, who spoke with reporters Tuesday at the winter meetings in Dallas.

    "Nolan's willing to strongly consider it, if it's the right place to go, but he's not going to go just anywhere," Wolfe said, per ESPN. Wolfe added that Arenado "wants to win."

    Arenado is a 10-time Gold Glove winner at third base, but he apparently has no qualms about a move even to first base if he's amenable to the destination.

    "Nolan was like, 'I'll play shortstop. I'll do whatever. but I'm not insulted to go play first, and I can win a Gold Glove over there,'" Wolfe said.

    Read more here.