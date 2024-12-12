MLB free agency: Trade market heats up with Garrett Crochet headed to Red Sox. Will Kyle Tucker be dealt next?

Here's a quick look at where things stand so far this offseason:
Juan Soto's rejected suitors start their Plan Bs
The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers were all reported to be in on Soto before he chose the New York Mets and their enormous pile of money. It didn't take long for all four of those teams to get started with Plan B.
"From the Yankees standpoint, no retreat, no surrender, we get back after it and find a way to put together a roster that our fans are going to be excited about," Yankees general manager Cashman said. "And we want to defend that American League title and get back in the World Series and try to win it."
A day later, the Red Sox struck by acquiring left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. Boston is sending top prospect Kyle Teel to Chicago in the deal, along with outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez.
As for the Dodgers, they've been making some smaller moves with the signings of outfielder Michael Conforto (one year, $17 million) and reliever Blake Treinen (two years, $22 million). The Conforto deal was reached hours before Soto's, but you'd figure Los Angeles already knew where it stood.
Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki was posted Monday morning as the winter meetings got underway, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Sasaki's posting opens a 45-day window, which began Tuesday and runs through 5 p.m. ET Jan. 23. Every MLB team is now allowed to attempt to sway the 23-year-old talent to sign with them when the international amateur signing period opens Jan. 15.
Liz Roscher
White Sox officially trade Garrett Crochet to Red Sox
One of the hottest names on the trade market has been dealt. The Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet from the White Sox for four players. None of the players traded to Chicago has recorded a major-league at-bat, but at least two of them are top-10 prospects in the Red Sox's system.
Jonathan Loáisiga returns to Yankees on 1-year deal
The Yankees have made another move, bringing back free-agent reliever Jonathan Loáisiga after a year lost to elbow surgery, per ESPN's Jorge Castillo.
Right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga and the Yankees have agreed on a one-year contract with a team option for 2026, a source tells ESPN. Loáisiga, 30, missed most of the 2024 season after undergoing elbow surgery. He is expected be ready to pitch in late April.
Scott Boras, the most well known MLB agent, is holding his annual Winter Meetings press conference. Boras loves to ham it up for the media with puns about his clients, and we'll bring you the best (and probably the worst) right here.
Boras kicks off by talking about former Mets 1B Pete Alonso, whose nickname is Polar Bear.
“A lot of market locomotion on Pete. The Polar Bear Express is rolling.” — Scott Boras
Sherman describes the Yankees as a "serious pursuer" and the Cubs as a "strong player" and possibly the most determined team in pursuit of Tucker. The Giants "are also involved in talks," while the Phillies are one of the teams that "at least inquired and tried to find a package that would work."
Marlins getting two prospects in return for Jake Burger
The Rangers reportedly acquired Marlins 1B/3B Jake Burger just after midnight on Wednesday. In return for Burger, the Marlins are getting two infield prospects, Echedry Vargas and Max Acosta, and minor-league pitcher Brayan Mendoza.
Source: The Marlins are getting two prospects, Echedry Vargas and Max Acosta, and a lefty starter, Brayan Mendoza, from the Rangers in exchange for 1B/3B Jake Burger.
The San Diego Padres are in an interesting spot, as both a clear contender and a team trying to cut payroll in the aftermath of owner Peter Seidler's death. To the latter end, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres have been engaged in trade talks about starting pitcher Dylan Cease.
The Padres acquired Cease from the Chicago White Sox last season and got a very good pitcher out of it, but also one reportedly due to make around $13 million or $14 million in 2025, his final year of arbitration eligibility. Cease, who posted a 3.47 ERA in 189 1/3 innings last year, would be a huge get for any team and figures to attract a heavy price if the Padres go the trade route.
Jack Baer
Jake Burger to the Rangers
The Texas Rangers are ordering one Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins. In four MLB seasons with the Marlins and Chicago White Sox, Burger has been an above-average hitter, leading Miami in home runs last year with 29, and now figures to provide Texas depth at the infield corners and DH.
Burger still has four years of team control left.
The Rangers are acquiring 1B/3B Jake Burger from the Marlins, sources tells @TheAthletic. Return not yet known.
Spencer Horwitz lasted in Cleveland for just a matter of hours. The Guardians dealt Horwitz to the Pirates on Tuesday night after acquiring him from the Blue Jays.
Guardians finalizing trade of 1B/2B Spencer Horwitz to the Pirates, source tells @TheAthletic. Horwitz is part of Guardians’ return from the Blue Jays for Andres Giménez and Nick Sandlin. Return to Guardians for Horwitz not yet known.
Nolan Arenado willing to switch from 3B to facilitate trade to a contender
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Monday that "it’s my intention to try" to trade eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado this winter.
Arenado, who has a full no-trade clause, is reportedly ready to facilitate a deal and even willing to change positions if that gets him where he wants to go. This is according to Arenado's agent, Joel Wolfe, who spoke with reporters Tuesday at the winter meetings in Dallas.
"Nolan's willing to strongly consider it, if it's the right place to go, but he's not going to go just anywhere," Wolfe said, per ESPN. Wolfe added that Arenado "wants to win."
Arenado is a 10-time Gold Glove winner at third base, but he apparently has no qualms about a move even to first base if he's amenable to the destination.
"Nolan was like, 'I'll play shortstop. I'll do whatever. but I'm not insulted to go play first, and I can win a Gold Glove over there,'" Wolfe said.
Blue Jays reportedly trading for Guardians 2B Andrés Giménez
Andrés Giménez is on the move.
The Toronto Blue Jays struck a deal to trade for Giménez on Tuesday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Russell Dorsey. Further specifics of the deal are not yet known. It's unclear what the Cleveland Guardians will get in return.
Giménez, a three-time Gold Glove winner, has spent the past four seasons with the Guardians after getting his start in the league with the New York Mets in 2020. He had a .252 batting average and nine home runs with 63 RBI last season while helping the Guardians reach the ALCS for the first time since their World Series run in 2016.
All-Star starting pitcher Max Fried reportedly agrees to $218M deal with Yankees
Two-time All-Star pitcher Max Fried is joining the New York Yankees on an eight-year, $218 million deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.
Per the report, it's the largest guaranteed contract for a left-handed pitcher in MLB history. Fried joins the Yankees two days after they reportedly lost a bidding war to the New York Mets for slugger Juan Soto, this winter's top free-agent prize.
The lefty starter declined a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Braves in mid-November, opting to enter free agency. Fried had signed a one-year, $15 million deal with Atlanta heading into the 2024 season.
Ohtani is expected to be available as a hitter to start the season. Roberts said the team will be “nimble” with Ohtani’s workload and will come up with a plan to ramp him up so he can start pitching again.
The Yankees lost a free-agent bidding war to the crosstown Mets for Soto's services on Sunday, leaving the Yankees to go to Plan B for their offseason. Last December, the Yankees traded a package of veterans and prized prospects for a year of Soto's services.
“Listen, the Mets got a great player, so congratulations to them,” Cashman said Monday, per MLB.com. “Our work continues as we focus on our team and how to reconfigure. Our efforts on a year-in, year-out basis don’t change. We’re always trying to be the best team we possibly can be so we can get into the playoffs and take a shot at the World Series, so we’ll just obviously get back at it.”
As for the trade for Soto? Cashman says the Yankees are sorry only that they couldn't cash the deal in via a World Series championship. The Yankees lost in the World Series to the Dodgers in five games.
“We went in with eyes wide open,” Cashman said. “We recognized he was a significant talent and he was going to upgrade us, and he did. It’s not a deal we regret.
"He impacted us in a heavy way. I’m just sorry we fell short in the World Series, but he — with others — had a great part in getting us where we did, becoming American League champs in 2024.”
Yahoo Sports Staff
Juan Soto's former manager invoked a different Judge while discussing his reported deal
Padres manager Mike Shildt was thrilled for Juan Soto getting his massive deal reminding everyone that Judge Judy was earning $47 million a year: ‘And I don’t think she really threw a really good curveball or a slider.’’
The 37-year-old Cobb made only five appearances between the regular season and postseason with the Guardians last season.
He pitched 16 1/3 innings over three regular-season starts, recording a 1.04 WHIP and 2.76 ERA. Cobb did not start his season until August after undergoing left hip surgery and dealing with an injured right shoulder.
Free-agent right-hander Alex Cobb in agreement with Tigers on one-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic. Deal is pending a physical.
The 31-year-old Romano made only 15 appearances last season with the Blue Jays. His season was cut short in July after he underwent surgery to repair an impingement in his right elbow. Two months later, he was shut down for the year.
Over six years in Toronto, Romano recorded 105 saves in 229 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 285 batters in 231 winnings with a 1.14 WHIP and a posted a .205 opponent batting average.
After allowing Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez to walk in free agency, the Phillies begin reshaping their bullpen with the addition of Romano.
The Phillies are close to a one-year deal with Jordan Romano, sources tell me and @feinsand. The deal is still pending physical.
Sasaki's posting opens a 45-day window, which begins Tuesday and runs through 5 p.m. ET Jan. 23. Every MLB team is now allowed to attempt to sway the 23-year-old talent to sign when the international amateur signing period opens Jan. 15.
With Sasaki’s posting period opening today, all signs point to him signing with an @MLB team between Jan. 15 and Jan. 23.
Because Sasaki is younger than 23, he is not eligible for the kind of deal his countryman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, signed last year. Instead, he is limited to the international bonus pools, which are typically used to sign Latin American amateurs.
For the Yankees, losing Juan Soto to the Mets is about more than baseball
For 327 halcyon days, Juan Soto was a New York Yankee.
It was a glorious, swashbuckling tenure. One filled with swaggering acts of baseballing dominance — no-doubt homers and defiant bases on balls and gestures of love to hordes of adoring bleacher creatures. A perfect match, they said. Soto, a monumental player born to play for baseball’s most monumental outfit. In ALCS Game 5, with an at-bat for the ages and a swing for the books, Soto sent the Yankees to the World Series. It all felt like just the beginning.
Late Sunday night, that joyride came to a sudden, thudding and definitive end.
Mets owner Steve Cohen extended an eye-popping, paradigm-shifting, 15-year, $765 million contract to make that possible. It is not just the largest deal in MLB history; it’s the largest deal in sports history. Cohen, one of the planet’s 100 richest souls, was willing to reach heretofore unthinkable heights to bring Soto to Queens. He outbid the Yanks, plain and simple.
Earlier Sunday, the Dodgers struck a deal with Michael Conforto, poaching him from the NL West rival Giants. Conforto is joining the World Series champion Dodgers on a one-year, $17 million contract, according to multiple reports.
With the dust not yet settled on the news of the Juan Soto contract, news broke that reliever Blake Treinen has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 36-year-old righty will return to Los Angeles for his fifth season with the franchise, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Right-handed reliever Blake Treinen and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a contract, sources tell ESPN.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Juan Soto agreeing to a historic contract with the Mets, where the Yankees and other teams that missed out might go from here and break down the signings of a few notable free agents.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about teams trying to impress Juan Soto with their meetings, which players are worth watching as trade season arrive and the Orioles changing the dimensions of Camden Yards again.