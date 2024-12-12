MLB free agency: Trade market heats up with Garrett Crochet headed to Red Sox. Will Kyle Tucker be dealt next?

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Stay up to date with the latest from the baseball hot stove

MLB free agency is upon us, with the league's winter meetings underway in Dallas this week. The name on everyone's lips is Juan Soto, but he's not the only free agent who has a big decision to make this winter.

Here's a quick look at where things stand so far this offseason:

Juan Soto's rejected suitors start their Plan Bs

The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers were all reported to be in on Soto before he chose the New York Mets and their enormous pile of money. It didn't take long for all four of those teams to get started with Plan B.

The Yankees made the loudest move with the reported eight-year, $218 million contract for Max Fried, taking one of the major free-agent pitchers this offseason off the board.

"From the Yankees standpoint, no retreat, no surrender, we get back after it and find a way to put together a roster that our fans are going to be excited about," Yankees general manager Cashman said. "And we want to defend that American League title and get back in the World Series and try to win it."

A day later, the Red Sox struck by acquiring left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. Boston is sending top prospect Kyle Teel to Chicago in the deal, along with outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez.

The Blue Jays made some noise Tuesday with a trade for Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez and pitcher Nick Sandlin. The Guardians received infielder Spencer Horwitz in return, though they promptly sent him to the Pittsburgh Pirates. In that swap, the Guardians received Josh Hartle, Luis Ortiz and Michael Kennedy. The Marlins also traded Jake Burger to the Rangers.

As for the Dodgers, they've been making some smaller moves with the signings of outfielder Michael Conforto (one year, $17 million) and reliever Blake Treinen (two years, $22 million). The Conforto deal was reached hours before Soto's, but you'd figure Los Angeles already knew where it stood.

Meanwhile, Soto's deal went official on Wednesday after he passed his physical.

Trade market still heating up

Crochet and Giménez might not be the only notable names moving this winter.

Trade speculation is heating up for Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker, with the Yankees, Cubs, Giants and Phillies reportedly vying for his services, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The San Diego Padres are also reportedly shopping standout starting pitcher Dylan Cease in an attempt to cut salary after carrying some of baseball's largest payrolls.

Waiting on Roki Sasaki

Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki was posted Monday morning as the winter meetings got underway, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Sasaki's posting opens a 45-day window, which began Tuesday and runs through 5 p.m. ET Jan. 23. Every MLB team is now allowed to attempt to sway the 23-year-old talent to sign with them when the international amateur signing period opens Jan. 15.

