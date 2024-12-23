MLB free agency: Mets reportedly reunite with Sean Manaea, Red Sox reach a deal with Walker Buehler

Here's a quick look at where things stand so far this offseason:
First base market moves quickly after slow start
The market for free agent first basemen was noticeably slow, until this week.
The Houston Astros struck first with a reported three-year, $60 million deal to acquire free-agent first baseman Christian Walker, previously a standout bat for the Arizona Diamondbacks. That triggered a chain of moves, as the D-Backs opted to replace Walker by trading for Cleveland Guardians All-Star Josh Naylor on Saturday per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Minutes later, the Guardians reportedly signed old friend Carlos Santana for his third stint with the team. Santana spent last season with the Minnesota Twins, so we'll see if the Twins do anything to respond. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees picked up former MVP Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year, $12.5 million deal.
The first base market isn't close to done, as Pete Alonso and others remain available.
Nolan Arenado rejects trade to Astros
Before the Walker deal, the Astros were interested in trading for Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals. The feeling apparently wasn't mutual, as the All-Star informed his club that he would not waive his no-trade clause for a move to Houston, according to MLB.com.
The Cardinals were reportedly willing to send $15-20 million to the Astros to help cover the $64 million in salary that Houston would have to take on (the Colorado Rockies are on the hook for $10 million of the $74 million remaining on Arenado's deal), but they also needed Arenado's approval.
With Walker aboard and no Arenado incoming, the Astros are now set to feature Walker at first and Isaac Paredes, the crown jewel of their return in the Kyle Tucker trade, at third, with Alex Bregman all but gone in free agency.
Yankees executing Plan B after losing Juan Soto
Losing a 26-year-old future Hall of Famer is a blow for any team, but the New York Yankees have been active since their former right fielder Juan Soto put pen to paper with the New York Mets.
Through a series of moves, they haven't replaced Soto, but they have certainly offset some losses. Here are four positions with a notable departure and their replacement:
Starting pitcher: Nestor Cortes out, Max Fried in
Reliever: Clay Holmes out, Devin Williams in
Outfield: Juan Soto out, Cody Bellinger in
First base: Anthony Rizzo out, Paul Goldschmidt in
The collective 2024 bWAR of the quartet going out: 11.4 The total of the quartet coming in: 8.4. It's not a perfect replacement, but replacing a player like Soto is hard to do.
Nationals land Nathaniel Lowe
The Washington Nationals struck a deal to land Nathaniel Lowe on Sunday night, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Lowe, who won his first Gold Glove award and helped lead the Rangers to their World Series win in 2023, held a .265 batting average with 69 RBI and 16 home runs.
The Rangers will get left-handed reliever Robert Garcia as part of the deal. Garcia held a 4.32 ERA in 72 games and nearly 53 innings with the Nationals last season.
Waiting on Roki Sasaki
Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki was posted Dec. 9 as the winter meetings got underway, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Sasaki's posting opened a 45-day window, which began Dec. 10 and runs through 5 p.m. ET Jan. 23. Every MLB team is now allowed to attempt to sway the 23-year-old talent to sign with them when the international amateur signing period opens Jan. 15.
Mets reportedly reunite with Sean Manaea on 3-year, $75 million deal following career year
The New York Mets have made a move to solidify their starting rotation. In the wee hours of Monday morning, they reportedly agreed to reunite with left-hander Sean Manaea on a three-year, $75 million deal.
Manaea, who will be 33 in February, had a career year with the Mets in 2024. He had a 3.47 ERA and 184 strikeouts over 32 starts and 181 2/3 innings. That's the lowest ERA of his career, maintained over the most innings he's ever pitched, and anchored by the second-most strikeouts he's ever thrown. Before the 2024 season, his best numbers came with the Athletics in 2018, when he had a 3.59 ERA over 160 1/3 innings.
The Nationals and Rangers struck a deal to swap Nathaniel Lowe and left-handed reliever Robert Garcia on Sunday night. Lowe won his first Gold Glove award and helped lead the Rangers to a World Series win in 2023.
Left-handed reliever Robert Garcia is headed from the Nationals to the Rangers in the Nathaniel Lowe trade, sources tell ESPN.
A's sign free agent third baseman Gio Urshela to a one-year deal
Urshela signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers in February, but was released by the team in August. Urshela then signed with the Atlanta Braves, and played in 36 games for the team, finishing with a batting average of .265.
Guardians replace Josh Naylor with signing of Carlos Santana
Just a few minutes after news of the Josh Naylor trade hit, the Cleveland Guardians found their own first base replacement by bringing back veteran Carlos Santana, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
It will be Santana's third stint in Cleveland, where he is second on the franchise's all-time walks list and sixth in home runs.
First baseman Carlos Santana and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a one-year, $12 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. The Guardians traded Josh Naylor, and now they bring the 39-year-old Santana back for his third stint with the organization.
Going back to Cleveland will be pitcher Slade Cecconi and a competitive balance Round B draft pick. Naylor is coming off his first career All-Star selection and hit .243/.320/.456 with 31 homers for a team that emerged on top in the AL Central.
Sean Leahy
1B Paul Goldschmidt signs 1-year deal with Yankees
The deal is worth a reported $12.5 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Last season with the Cardinals, the 37-year-old Goldschmidt batted .245 with 22 home runs and 65 RBI.
Paul Goldschmidt will sign a 1-year deal with the Yankees. The 37-year old has won 4 Gold Gloves and was the 2022 MVP. While he had a .716 OPS with 22 HRs & 65 RBI last year, he had solid numbers vs LHP and also performed better in the second half. Savvy, short-term signing.
Reds were looking for a catcher who could help their young pitching staff alongside Tyler Stephenson, and Trevino fits the bill. Cruz is a strikeout machine whose ERA far exceeds his FIP, so Yankees hope he can be a high-leverage arm. Jackson is a defense-first veteran backup.
Cruz, 34, struck out 109 batters in 66 2/3 innings with a 4.86 ERA in 69 appearances. His strikeout total ranked fourth among MLB relievers last season. Trevino, 31, appeared in 73 games for the Yankees as the backup to Austin Wells. He batted .215 with a .642 OPS, eight home runs and 28 RBI.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Christian Walker reportedly agrees to deal with Astros
According to multiple reports, first baseman Christian Walker has agreed to a deal with the Astros. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports the deal is for three years and $60 million.
LHP Patrick Sandoval joins Red Sox on 2-year, $18.25M deal
Sandoval made 16 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels — a season that ended in June after he underwent Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old is expected back at some point during the second half of the 2025 season.
Left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $18.25 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Sandoval, 28, is coming off Tommy John surgery and expects to return in the second half. He gets a strong deal with Boston looking toward 2026 as well.
After 10 seasons with the Twins ranging from acceptable to good, Max Kepler is headed to the Phillies.
Outfielder Max Kepler and the Philadlephia Philies are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal, which is pending a physical, will give the Phillies a new corner outfielder in the 31-year-old Kepler. First on the scene: @Feinsand/@ToddZolecki.
The 27-year-old Soroka went 0-10 last season with the Chicago White Sox, recording a 4.74 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 25 appearances.
Free-agent pitcher Mike Soroka and the Washington Nationals are in agreement on a one-year, $9 million contract, according to a source familiar with the deal. Soroka will be a starter with the Nats. First: @Ken_Rosenthal.
Market for star back-end relievers finally starting to percolate — Estevez, Scott, Yates and Hoffman. More good pen pieces still out there too: Jansen, Minter, Robertson, Leclerc, Kahnle, Maton, Stanek, Coulombe, Sewald, Kittredge, Hill, Chafin, Neris, Raley, Hill, Moore, more
With Luis Severino, Sean Manaea and Jose Quintana all free agents after throwing at least 170 innings for the Mets in 2024, New York entered this offseason with some major work to do, even in the non-Juan Soto department.
They've responded with an "Island of Misfit Toys" approach to the rotation. They signed Frankie Montas to a two-year, $34 million deal after a down season with the Reds and Brewers and agreed with former Yankees closer Clay Holmes on a three-year, $38 million deal, with the plan to convert him from reliever to starter.
Their latest addition: Angels starter Griffin Canning, a former top prospect, on a one-year, $4.25 million deal, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Canning holds a 4.78 career ERA and should slide into the back of the rotation.
Jack Baer
Cody Bellinger could play multiple positions with Yankees
There were reports after the New York Yankees' trade for Cody Bellinger that the former MVP was told he would play center field on his new team, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone poured cold water on that idea Wednesday.
Center field, left field and first base are all in play for Bellinger, who is a solid defender at each position. That makes sense for the Yankees, who have spots open in both outfield corners and at first. Aaron Judge played center field in 2024 but would likely move to right if Bellinger is available to take center.
Jack Baer
Nolan Arenado reportedly spikes trade to Astros
Nolan Arenado is one of the biggest names on the trade market, though not necessarily the most valuable, and we now know he probably won't be going to the Houston Astros. The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman has informed his club he will not waive his no-trade clause for a move to Houston, according to MLB.com.
The Cardinals were reportedly willing to spend $15-20 million to the Astros to cover the $64 million in salary that Houston would have to take on (the Colorado Rockies are already on the hook for $10 million of the $74 million remaining on Arenado's deal), but they also needed Arenado's approval.
A player invoking his no-trade clause doesn't always mean a trade is dead — often, the move is a ploy to shake some extra dollars out of his new team — but the Astros are reportedly not hopeful about a change. The team also already has a likely starting third baseman in Isaac Paredes, acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade.
Jack Baer
New York Yankees trade for Cubs OF Cody Bellinger as former MVP's career takes another turn
The New York Yankees have their Juan Soto replacement — or at least a guy who can take Juan Soto's place on the field.
The team swung a trade with the Chicago Cubs for former MVP Cody Bellinger on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, betting on a talented player to bounce back from a rough couple of years. The Cubs are also sending cash to the Yankees and will receive right-handed reliever Cody Poteet in return.
Soto's record-setting pact with the New York Mets left the Yankees in dire need of a corner outfielder with enough pop to slide into the middle of the order. Bellinger could fit that bill and was available via trade due to his contract with the Cubs, which gives him player options for 2025 and 2026 that pay him a total of $52.5 million.
It was clear a trade was coming after the Cubs acquired Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster move, but there were rumors of the team shopping Bellinger even before they succeeded in acquiring Tucker.
Yankees, Cubs stalled on Cody Bellinger trade talks
While the New York Yankees are at a stalemate with the Chicago Cubs for OF/1B Cody Bellinger, they have turned their attention to the first-base market. They are engaged in talks with 4 free-agent first basemen: Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, Carlos Santana and Paul Goldschmidt.
The Baltimore Orioles have struck a one-year, $13 million deal with right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano. The 35-year-old had a 1.67 ERA and 111 strikeouts in Japan this past season.
Right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano and the Baltimore Orioles are in agreement on a one-year, $13 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Sugano, 35, was one of the best pitchers in Japanese baseball this year, posting a 1.67 ERA and walking 16 against 111 strikeouts over 156.2 innings.
What are the Astros trying to accomplish by trading Kyle Tucker?
Yahoo Sports Staff
Will Jesús Luzardo be a Cub?
After trading for Kyle Tucker late last week, the Cubs could be putting together another deal this week, per 670 The Score's Bruce Levine. The Cubs and Marlins have reportedly been discussing a trade involving lefty Jesús Luzardo.
Cubs working hard on Jesus Luzardo deal with Marlins.They could have four lefties in their rotation. Luzardo made $5.5 mil in 2024. He has two years of arbitration before free agent status in 2027.
Jesús Luzardo had a 2024 to forget with a 5.00 ERA and a season-ending back injury, but he could still attract a high price for the Marlins.
One of the top arms on the trade market, Luzardo is reportedly seeing interest from the Chicago Cubs. With Luzardo under team control for two more seasons, the Marlins will want a significant return for a talented arm who was great in 2023 but has struggled with injuries.
Cubs and Marlins talking deal for starter Jesús Luzardo. Marlins want young controllable bat back.James Triantos or Owen Cassie would likely be in the deal. @BNightengale first to report Cubs interest.
The Houston Astros have already acquired one third baseman with Isaac Paredes via the return of the Kyle Tucker, but they might not stop there. Per The Athletic's Chandler Rome, Houston has emerged as a serious suitor in a trade for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Arenado is one of the biggest names on the market but not necessarily one of the most valuable players. He is still owed $74 million across the next three seasons, $10 million to be paid by the Colorado Rockies, and any team that takes him is going to want the Cardinals to take another bite out of that if they expect any sort of meaningful prospect return.
Acquiring both Parades and Arenado would likely mean a move to first base or a utility role for Paredes, given Arenado's Gold Glove defense. And it almost certainly means Alex Bregman will be playing in a new uniform next season.
Sean Leahy
A's continue being active with acquisition of LHP Jeffrey Springs from Rays
The Rays are sending Jeffrey Springs to the A's in exchange for RHP's Joe Boyle and Jacob Watters, as well as OF Will Simpson. A compensatory draft pick will also be heading Tampa's way, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The 32-year-old Springs appeared in only 10 games over the past two seasons as he dealt with ulnar neuritis, as well as Tommy John surgery. He is owed $10.5 million each of the next two seasons, and his contract features a club option worth $15 million for 2027.
Brian Cashman confirmed he has talked with Scott Boras about Alex Bregman. “He’s been a thorn in our sides for years, along with a lot of other peoples’ sides. He’s now into free agency and I’m sure he’s got a whole boatload of choices. Really good players like him make a lot of…
Kelly, who was a free agent, spent the second half of last season with the Texas Rangers after being traded from the Detroit Tigers. The 30-year-old catcher had a .235 batting average in 102 at-bats in 2024.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Yankees' GM Brian Cashman reacts to Cubs winning Kyle Tucker trade sweepstakes
Brian Cashman said that he had "many conversations" with the Astros about Kyle Tucker. "At the end of the day, I'm glad that Mr. Tucker is not in the American League. It's a big get for the Cubs."
Astros trade All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker to Cubs in three-for-one exchange
The Chicago Cubs are bringing in a new offensive weapon, acquiring All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros on Friday, per multiple reports.
In return, the Astros will reportedly receive three players: infielder Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and third-base prospect Cam Smith.
Tucker has played his entire career with the Astros, starting in 2018. He won a World Series with the team in 2022 and has picked up a number of awards the past few seasons, including three All-Star selections, a Gold Glove (2022) and a Silver Slugger (2023). Tucker missed time this season due to a right shin injury but still received his third consecutive All-Star selection.
"I haven't talked to any of those guys," he said. "We talked to them through the playoffs, at the end of the playoffs. But after that, through this process, I haven't talked to any of those guys."
Some interpreted this as a slight against the team or evidence that his relationships with the Yankees clubhouse had broken down. But the real reason might be a little more mundane, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
Nightengale reported Friday that Soto changed his cell phone number during free agency, as he had been receiving a lot of outside calls and wanted some privacy.
The reason there was no communication between Juan Soto and his former Yankee teammates simply is that Soto changed his cell phone number. He was bombarded by outside calls during his free agency and wanted privacy. Soto now is reaching out to former Yankee teammates.
Now that the dust has settled, Soto is reportedly reaching out to his former Yankees teammates.
Sean Leahy
Brewers sending RP Devin Williams to Yankees for SP Nestor Cortes, Caleb Durbin
The New York Yankees have reportedly acquired reliever Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr., second-base prospect Caleb Durbin and some cash are heading to Milwaukee.
The 30-year-old Williams recorded 14 saves in 22 appearances last season with the Brewers. He missed the first three months of the season due to a stress fracture in his back. When he returned, Williams allowed only three earned runs over 21 2/1 innings in the regular season.
The addition of Williams, plus the return of Jonathan Loáisiga, who is coming off Tommy John surgery, will bolster the Yankees' bullpen. The question remains whether manager Aaron Boone will use Williams or Luke Weaver as the team's closer in 2025.
Cortes has turned himself into a reliable starter since seeing an increased workload beginning in 2021. He made 84 starts over the past four seasons and ate innings for the Yankees (173 1/3 in 2024), but with the addition of Max Fried, it was clear someone in the New York rotation needed to be moved.
The baseball world is captivated by Roki Sasaki and where he’ll play in 2024. But Sasaki, it seems, is just as unsure as everyone else.
Until Sasaki’s official posting on Tuesday, very little information had emerged about the talented youngster, his preferences, his thought process and his path forward. But at the winter meetings, atop a makeshift podium in a comically enormous ballroom at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Sasaki’s agent, Joel Wolfe, offered the public a cornucopia of clarity.
The impromptu Q&A session was a sight to behold, as chaotic an information gathering as you’ll see. Reporters sardined themselves together in a crescent eight rows deep, their recording devices extended toward the soft-spoken agent. Wolfe swayed uncomfortably in the center of the madness, towering over the media in a navy jacket, charcoal slacks and a pair of Nike Dunks. He spoke slowly, with an almost solemn seriousness. Over the course of 20 minutes, Wolfe fielded a barrage of inquiries about his client.
The biggest takeaway? Even Wolfe isn’t sure yet what Sasaki wants.
Asked what's important to Sasaki in selecting a team, Wolfe was either purposefully vague or refreshingly honest. "I'm not entirely sure yet," he said. "I've known Roki for a little over two years now, and as I've gotten to know him, it's been a little bit difficult to really ascertain what his decision-making process would be for choosing a team because his focus has predominantly been on whether or not he's going to be able to post."
Many New York Yankees fans are still stunned that Soto didn't re-sign with the team after winning 94 games alongside talent including Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole. However, relationships and communications became all business after the conclusion of the season, according to Soto.
Crochet, 25, has been one of the biggest trade pieces on the market since July’s trade deadline, and it’s easy to understand why. The new Red Sox ace thrived in his first full season as a starter in 2024, quickly becoming one of the game’s elite power arms as he struck out 209 to the tune of a 3.58 ERA.
Jonathan Loáisiga returns to Yankees on 1-year deal
The Yankees have made another move, bringing back free-agent reliever Jonathan Loáisiga after a year lost to elbow surgery, per ESPN's Jorge Castillo.
Right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga and the Yankees have agreed on a one-year contract with a team option for 2026, a source tells ESPN. Loáisiga, 30, missed most of the 2024 season after undergoing elbow surgery. He is expected be ready to pitch in late April.
One of the hottest names on the trade market has been dealt. The Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet from the White Sox for four players. None of the players traded to Chicago has recorded a major-league at-bat, but at least two of them are top-10 prospects in the Red Sox's system.
Scott Boras, the most well known MLB agent, is holding his annual Winter Meetings press conference. Boras loves to ham it up for the media with puns about his clients, and we'll bring you the best (and probably the worst) right here.
Boras kicks off by talking about former Mets 1B Pete Alonso, whose nickname is Polar Bear.
“A lot of market locomotion on Pete. The Polar Bear Express is rolling.” — Scott Boras
Sherman describes the Yankees as a "serious pursuer" and the Cubs as a "strong player" and possibly the most determined team in pursuit of Tucker. The Giants "are also involved in talks," while the Phillies are one of the teams that "at least inquired and tried to find a package that would work."
Marlins getting two prospects in return for Jake Burger
The Rangers reportedly acquired Marlins 1B/3B Jake Burger just after midnight on Wednesday. In return for Burger, the Marlins are getting two infield prospects, Echedry Vargas and Max Acosta, and minor-league pitcher Brayan Mendoza.
Source: The Marlins are getting two prospects, Echedry Vargas and Max Acosta, and a lefty starter, Brayan Mendoza, from the Rangers in exchange for 1B/3B Jake Burger.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Juan Soto agreeing to a historic contract with the Mets, where the Yankees and other teams that missed out might go from here and break down the signings of a few notable free agents.
Week 16's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald close the book on Week 16 with this Sunday's edition of the fifth quarter: the five games that intrigued them the most. In addition to the Commanders-Eagles tilt, the guys discuss the Minnesota Vikings staying atop the NFC leaderboards with a win in Seattle, Michael Penix's first start with a solid 34-7 win for the Atlanta Falcons over the New York Giants and close out with the two Saturday games.