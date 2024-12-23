MLB free agency: Mets reportedly reunite with Sean Manaea, Red Sox reach a deal with Walker Buehler

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Stay up to date with the latest from the baseball hot stove

MLB free agency is cruising right along, with the league's winter meetings held last week in Dallas. The name on everyone's lips is Juan Soto, but he's not the only free agent who has a big decision to make this winter.

Here's a quick look at where things stand so far this offseason:

First base market moves quickly after slow start

The market for free agent first basemen was noticeably slow, until this week.

The Houston Astros struck first with a reported three-year, $60 million deal to acquire free-agent first baseman Christian Walker, previously a standout bat for the Arizona Diamondbacks. That triggered a chain of moves, as the D-Backs opted to replace Walker by trading for Cleveland Guardians All-Star Josh Naylor on Saturday per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Minutes later, the Guardians reportedly signed old friend Carlos Santana for his third stint with the team. Santana spent last season with the Minnesota Twins, so we'll see if the Twins do anything to respond. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees picked up former MVP Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year, $12.5 million deal.

The first base market isn't close to done, as Pete Alonso and others remain available.

Nolan Arenado rejects trade to Astros

Before the Walker deal, the Astros were interested in trading for Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals. The feeling apparently wasn't mutual, as the All-Star informed his club that he would not waive his no-trade clause for a move to Houston, according to MLB.com.

The Cardinals were reportedly willing to send $15-20 million to the Astros to help cover the $64 million in salary that Houston would have to take on (the Colorado Rockies are on the hook for $10 million of the $74 million remaining on Arenado's deal), but they also needed Arenado's approval.

With Walker aboard and no Arenado incoming, the Astros are now set to feature Walker at first and Isaac Paredes, the crown jewel of their return in the Kyle Tucker trade, at third, with Alex Bregman all but gone in free agency.

Yankees executing Plan B after losing Juan Soto

Losing a 26-year-old future Hall of Famer is a blow for any team, but the New York Yankees have been active since their former right fielder Juan Soto put pen to paper with the New York Mets.

Through a series of moves, they haven't replaced Soto, but they have certainly offset some losses. Here are four positions with a notable departure and their replacement:

Starting pitcher: Nestor Cortes out, Max Fried in

Reliever: Clay Holmes out, Devin Williams in

Outfield: Juan Soto out, Cody Bellinger in

First base: Anthony Rizzo out, Paul Goldschmidt in

The collective 2024 bWAR of the quartet going out: 11.4 The total of the quartet coming in: 8.4. It's not a perfect replacement, but replacing a player like Soto is hard to do.

Nationals land Nathaniel Lowe

The Washington Nationals struck a deal to land Nathaniel Lowe on Sunday night, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Lowe, who won his first Gold Glove award and helped lead the Rangers to their World Series win in 2023, held a .265 batting average with 69 RBI and 16 home runs.

The Rangers will get left-handed reliever Robert Garcia as part of the deal. Garcia held a 4.32 ERA in 72 games and nearly 53 innings with the Nationals last season.

Waiting on Roki Sasaki

Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki was posted Dec. 9 as the winter meetings got underway, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Sasaki's posting opened a 45-day window, which began Dec. 10 and runs through 5 p.m. ET Jan. 23. Every MLB team is now allowed to attempt to sway the 23-year-old talent to sign with them when the international amateur signing period opens Jan. 15.

