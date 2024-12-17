MLB free agency: Cubs reportedly trade Cody Bellinger to Yankees less than a week after acquiring Kyle Tucker

Stay up to date with the latest from the baseball hot stove

MLB free agency is upon us, with the league's winter meetings held last week in Dallas. The name on everyone's lips is Juan Soto, but he's not the only free agent who has a big decision to make this winter.

Here's a quick look at where things stand so far this offseason:

Juan Soto's rejected suitors start their Plan Bs

The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers were all reported to be in on Soto before he chose the New York Mets and their enormous pile of money. It didn't take long for all four of those teams to get started with Plan B.

The Yankees made the loudest move, with the reported eight-year, $218 million contract for Max Fried, taking one of the top free-agent pitchers off the board.

A day later, the Red Sox struck by acquiring left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. Boston is sending top prospect Kyle Teel to Chicago in the deal, along with outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez.

The Blue Jays made some noise with a trade for Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez and pitcher Nick Sandlin. The Guardians received infielder Spencer Horwitz in return, though they promptly sent him to the Pittsburgh Pirates. In that swap, the Guardians received Josh Hartle, Luis Ortiz and Michael Kennedy. The Marlins also traded Jake Burger to the Rangers.

As for the Dodgers, they've made some smaller moves with the signings of outfielder Michael Conforto (one year, $17 million) and reliever Blake Treinen (two years, $22 million). The Conforto deal was reached hours before Soto's, but you'd figure Los Angeles already knew where it stood.

Meanwhile, Soto's deal went official after he passed his physical.

Trade market active post-winter meetings

Crochet and Giménez aren't the only names moving this winter.

On Tuesday, the Yankees traded for Cody Bellinger and cash, sending reliever Cody Poteet to the Cubs, according to multiple reports. This comes less than a week after the Cubs made another big move, trading for Kyle Tucker, and sending infielder Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and prospect Cam Smith to the Astros. Earlier that day, the New York Yankees replaced Clay Holmes in their bullpen by acquiring Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. and infield prospect Caleb Durbin.

The addition of Williams, plus the return of Jonathan Loáisiga, who is coming off Tommy John surgery, will bolster the Yankees' bullpen. The question remains whether manager Aaron Boone will use Williams or Luke Weaver as the team's closer in 2025.

Waiting on Roki Sasaki

Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki was posted Dec. 9 as the winter meetings got underway, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Sasaki's posting opened a 45-day window, which began Dec. 10 and runs through 5 p.m. ET Jan. 23. Every MLB team is now allowed to attempt to sway the 23-year-old talent to sign with them when the international amateur signing period opens Jan. 15.

