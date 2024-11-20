2024 Cy Young Award voting results: Chris Sale wins, Tarik Skubal favorite

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

A pair of left-handers are expected to receive the ultimate pitching honor Wednesday night when the American and National League Cy Young Award winners are announced (6 ET, MLB Network).

Tarik Skubal and Chris Sale are the favorites to take home their respective leagues’ honors when balloting results from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America are announced.

Skubal, who is celebrating his 28th birthday Wednesday, would be the first Detroit Tiger to win the award since Max Scherzer in 2013. He led the major leagues with 228 strikeouts in 192 innings, 6.3 WAR among pitchers, tied Sale with 18 wins and led the AL in ERA (2.39) and fielding independent pitching (2.70).

Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase and Kansas City Royals right-hander Seth Lugo are the other finalists.

A closer race is expected in the NL, where Sale aims to outpoint Philadelphia ace Zack Wheeler and Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes, already the NL Rookie of the Year. Wheeler’s case is strong, as his 2.57 ERA came over 200 innings, nearly 25 more than Sale, and his 0.96 WHIP led the NL. Sale led the majors in ERA (2.38) and the NL in strikeouts (225).

Sale finished between second and sixth in AL Cy Young voting from 2012-18, peaking with a runner-up finish to Corey Kluber in 2017.

NL Cy Young Award winner: Chris Sale, Braves

One of the game’s greatest recent comeback stories hit its peak as Atlanta Braves left-hander Chris Sale was awarded the NL Cy Young Award.

Sale, 35, wins his first Cy Young after so many near-misses – he finished between second and sixth seven consecutive years in AL balloting from 2012-2018. This time, his major league-best 2.38 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings could not be denied.

Sale topped Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler by earning 26 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Wheeler earned four first-place votes to finish second, while Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes – already NL Rookie of the Year – was third.

2024 Cy Young Award voting results 2024

(Voting on 5-3-1 basis)

National League

Chris Sale, Braves (26 first-place votes): 198 Zack Wheeler, Phillies (4 first-place votes): 130 Paul Skenes, Pirates: 53 Dylan Cease, Padres: 45 Shota Imanaga, Cubs: 38 Logan Webb, Giants: 18 Michael King, Padres: 14 Hunter Greene, Reds: 5 Ryan Hesley, Cardinals: 4 Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies: 2 Reynaldo Lopez, Braves; Sean Manaea, Mets; Aaron Nola, Phillies: 1

Chris Sale joined the Braves prior to the 2024 season.

2024 AL Cy Young finalists

Tarik Skubal, Tigers

Emmanuel Clase, Guardians

Seth Lugo, Royals

2024 NL Cy Young finalists

Chris Sale, Braves

Zack Wheeler, Phillies

Paul Skenes, Pirates

Cy Young Award winners

2023 : Gerrit Cole (Yankees), Blake Snell (Padres)

2022 : Justin Verlander (Astros), Sandy Alcantara (Marlins)

2021 : Robbie Ray (Blue Jays), Corbin Burnes (Brewers)

2020 : Shane Bieber (Cleveland), Trevor Bauer (Reds)

2019 : Justin Verlander (Astros), Jacob deGrom (Mets)

2018 : Blake Snell (Rays), Jacob deGrom (Mets)

2017 : Corey Kluber (Cleveland), Max Scherzer (Nationals)

2016 : Rick Porcello (Red Sox), Max Scherzer (Nationals)

2015 : Dallas Keuchel (Astros), Jake Arrieta (Cubs)

2014 : Corey Kluber (Cleveland), Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers)

2013 : Max Scherzer (Tigers), Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers)

2012 : David Price (Rays), R.A. Dickey (Mets)

2011 : Justin Verlander (Tigers), Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers)

2010 : Felix Hernandez (Mariners), Roy Halladay (Phillies)

2009: Zack Greinke (Royals), Tim Lincecum (Giants)

