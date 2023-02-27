Blue Jays hire former Astros GM James Click for prominent front-office role

Former Astros GM James Click is bringing his World Series pedigree to the Blue Jays. (Getty)

The Toronto Blue Jays added some serious World Series experience to the front office, hiring former Astros GM James Click on Monday.

With Click as Houston's general manager from 2020-2022, the perennially contending Astros captured two American League West titles, made it to three consecutive NL Championship Series, and earned a spot in back-to-back World Series — winning it all in 2022.

Toronto plans to lean on Click's experience, expertise and winning pedigree as the franchise enters another season with championship aspirations.

"Click will join the Baseball Operations leadership team, working closely with General Manager Ross Atkins and department heads on strategic planning, decision making, and evaluation," a statement from the Blue Jays said.

"He will work across both professional and amateur levels to identify best practices, develop plans, and implement strategies."

Click, who was only with the organization for three (extremely successful) campaigns, left the Astros after reportedly growing "increasingly distant" from Houston owner Jim Crane. The reports of Click not returning surfaced just six days after the team won the 2023 World Series.

Prior to finding immense success during his short time in Houston, Click spent 14 years with the Tampa Bay Rays in various roles. Starting as a coordinator of baseball operations, Click eventually became the Rays' director of baseball research and development before being elevated to director of baseball operations.

Click spent three seasons as vice president of baseball operations with the Rays before Houston hired him prior to the 2020 campaign.