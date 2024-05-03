MLB and Nike announce adjustments to player uniforms for 2025 season

Major League Baseball's uniform nightmare will soon be over.

Unfortunately, the league won't make changes soon enough to appease players for the 2024 season. But MLB announced on Friday that alterations will be made for 2025 to address the concerns that players expressed beginning in spring training.

Two of the biggest issues were smaller nameplates on the backs of the jerseys and pants that didn't fit properly with material that could be seen through. The modified uniforms will return larger lettering for player names and individually customized pants for all players.

"Player and Club feedback is extremely important to us," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Together with Nike, we listened to our players and as a result, we are addressing their concerns."

According to MLB's statement, Nike is also exploring solutions to jerseys and pants being slightly different shades of gray in road uniforms and jerseys becoming discolored after being soaked with sweat. Once the gray uniform issue is resolved, those will be implemented on the field as soon as the second half of the 2024 season.

MLB addressing the uniform concerns was reported last week by ESPN's Jeff Passan, after a memo detailing the changes circulated among the players association. The players union placed blame for the uniform issues on Nike and the company's "Vapor Premier" uniforms that were intended to improve mobility, moisture management and fit.

However, players and fans immediately raised outrage over the smaller nameplate lettering, "perspiration challenges" and pants that could be seen through and tore more easily.

"This has been entirely a Nike issue," the memo said, per ESPN. "At its core, what has happened here is that Nike was innovating something that didn’t need to be innovated. We cautioned Nike against various changes when they previewed them in 2022, particularly regarding pants."