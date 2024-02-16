Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings 2024: Third Basemen

With 49 stolen bases to go with 30 home runs, Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the most valuable players in fantasy baseball and will go off draft boards very early before the upcoming season. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) (Ed Zurga via Getty Images)

The hot corner was once the domain of power hitters hitting in the middle of the order. A new wave of players are showing off a more well-rounded skill set, with the occasional dual eligibility with other positions. Bobby Witt Jr. is one of those slash players — shortstop eligibility — and filled the power part with 30 home runs, but with 49 stolen bases he’s one of the best power-speed players in fantasy baseball.

Elly De La Cruz (13 HR, 35 SB), Gunnar Henderson (28 HR, 10 SB) and José Ramírez (24 HR, 28 SB) are other five-tool players occupying the hot corner, and the first two have multi-position eligibility.

Check out our rankings to see where some of your favorite players are slotted going into fantasy drafts in the coming months:

Who will be your top third base in 2024?