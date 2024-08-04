MJ Melendez hits go-ahead homer as Royals pull out dramatic victory over the Tigers

If there’s one thing the Kansas City Royals have proven this season, it’s that they don’t quit.

Even when their backs are firmly up against the wall.

On Sunday, the Royals were down to their final out. The offense had no answers for the Detroit Tigers and their convoy of relievers. It was a bullpen game that was destined to end on a disappointing note.

Then, MJ Melendez changed everything with one swing.

The Royals outfielder blasted a pinch-hit three-run homer over the right-field wall to propel KC to a 3-2 victory at Comerica Park. A crowd of 25,990 fans were left stunned. Melendez circled the bases as the Royals improved to 63-50.

The Royals finished 6-1 on their seven-game road trip. It was also a redemptive afternoon for KC reliever Hunter Harvey. He rebounded from a blown save in Saturday’s game to shut down the Tigers and secure his first save.

Detroit fell to 53-60. The Tigers held a two-run lead throughout the game, but reliever Shelby Miller failed to protect the lead.

Miller threw a first-pitch splitter to Melendez. The pitch caught too much of the plate, as Melendez turned on it in a hurry. Miller took the loss and was given the blown save.

Earlier, the Tigers found a way to capitalize offensively. Third baseman Gio Urshela hit an RBI single in the second inning. Later, the Tigers added another run against Royals starter Michael Wacha.

Wacha allowed two runs in six innings. However, he earned a no decision as the Royals came back to secure the victory.

Here are more notables from Sunday’s game:

Michael Wacha fights through six innings

Wacha didn’t have his best command on Sunday. The veteran right-hander struggled early to keep the Tigers from reaching base.

The Tigers recorded four walks against Wacha. In the fifth inning, the free passes were costly as Detroit cashed them in for a pivotal insurance run.

Wacha began the frame by walking Tigers shortstop Javier Baez. Two batters later, he allowed rookie standout Colt Keith to reach with a single.

Detroit had runners on the corners as outfielder Matt Vierling stepped to the plate; he hit a sacrifice fly as Baez scored from third. The Tigers extended their lead to 2-0.

Wacha completed six innings and earned a quality start. However, he allowed seven hits, two earned runs and only struck out two batters.

Next on the Kansas City Royals schedule:

The Royals return to Kauffman Stadium on Monday night to begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Both teams are vying for the final AL Wild Card spot. KC entered Sunday’s game with a 2.5 game lead over the Red Sox. However, Boston has won two of the three matchups between the clubs.

The Royals will start right-hander Brady Singer on Monday. He is 8-6 with a 2.88 ERA. Boston is set to start left-hander James Paxton after reacquiring him from the Los Angeles Dodgers.