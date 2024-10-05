Mizzou football crushed at Texas A&M. What happened in Missouri Tigers’ 1st loss?

The Missouri Tigers went into College Station, Texas on Saturday expecting great things in their second Southeastern Conference football game of the season.

They saw greatness, all right ... from the 25th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies.

With more than 100,000 maroon-clad fans in the sun-splashed stands, the No. 9-ranked Tigers were overwhelmed from the outset at Kyle Field and fell 41-10.

It was the largest margin of victory by the Aggies over a Top 10-ranked team in the history of Texas A&M’s storied football program. And that made for the stuff of nightmares for an Eliah Drinkwitz-coached Missouri squad that harbors College Football Playoff aspirations.

It was 24-0 at halftime and 34-0 before MU finally put points on the scoreboard at the 5:06 mark of the third quarter. The Tigers had entered the game as only a slight underdog, with A&M favored by 2 points.

Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman completed 18 of 22 pass attempts for 276 yards. He didn’t throw a TD pass, but he didn’t have to given the effectiveness of A&M’s ground game: Le’Veon Moss rolled to 138 yards and three TDs on 12 carries and Amari Daniels added 34 yards and two TDs on nine carries.

Meanwhile, quarterback Brady Cook and the Mizzou offense stayed stuck in first gear for most of the afternoon in the early-start game against the Aggies’ talented defense. Cook finished just 13 of 31 for 186 yards and a TD as a passer, while leading back Nate Noel gained a meager 30 hard yards on 10 carries.

By halftime, Missouri (4-1, 1-1 SEC) had gained just 79 total yards to A&M’s 305.

Even worse, needing an early second-half burst to have any shot of playing their way back into the game, the Tigers instead surrendered 10 more quick points to their hosts to open the third quarter.

Mizzou finally got on the board in the third quarter via a 59-yard Cook-to-Theo Wease touchdown completion.

Texas A&M improved to 5-1 (3-0 SEC) with Saturday’s outcome.

Missouri, meanwhile, plays a non-conference road game next Saturday, Oct. 12, at UMass. That one, too, is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. Central Time.