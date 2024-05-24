Mizzou announces 34th Hall of Fame induction class, set to be honored this September

Mizzou Athletics announced its 34th Hall of Fame induction class on Thursday, featuring six former athletes and coaches across four sports.

This year’s class will be honored at an induction ceremony on September 20, with the event being open and free for the public to attend. The class will also be honored at the Mizzou football game against Vanderbilt the following day.

This year’s inductees join a Hall of Fame that will soon feature 256 former Tigers and four teams, including names like Max Scherzer, Norm Stewart and others dating back to the first induction in 1990.

Here are this year’s inductees...

Mizzou Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame

Wayne and Susan Kreklow (volleyball): In an 18-year tenure, this coaching duo led the Tigers to their first NCAA Volleyball Elite Eight in 2005. The Kreklows amassed a 413-194 record, 12 20-plus-win seasons, 15 NCAA Tournament appearances, four Sweet 16 appearances, an Elite Eight appearance, two SEC championships and 102 weeks in the AVCA top 25 between 2000-2018. The pair joins their niece Molly Kreklow, former SEC Player of the Year and former member of the USA national team, in the Mizzou Hall of Fame.

Krishna Lee (track and field): Kansas City-native Krishna Lee was a three-time All American in her time at Mizzou, twice in indoor shotput and once in hammer throw. Lee played in the Women’s National Football Conference for the Kansas City Glory, becoming a two-time All-Pro selection and 2022 team defensive player of the year before becoming the team’s general manager.

Chris Rohr (track and field): A Lee’s Summit native, Rohr earned All-America and all-conference honors six times in his time at Mizzou. He also was a five-time NCAA Championships qualifier and 2008 Olympic Trials qualifier. He still holds the school record in both the weight throw and men’s hammer throw.

Amelia Moses (golf): The program’s first ever All-American, Moses led the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in all of her four seasons at Mizzou. She’s the first Mizzou golfer to win an individual conference title, as well as the first African-American golfer to win a conference championship between the history of the Big Eight, Big 12 and Southwest Conferences.

Martin Rucker (football): A St. Joseph native, Rucker joins his former head coach Gary Pinkel in the Mizzou Hall of Fame after a career with the Tigers in which he became a Consensus All-American (2007), the school’s first at tight end since Kellen Winslow (1978). As a Tiger, Rucker recorded 203 receptions for 2,715 yards with 18 touchdowns before becoming a fourth-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns.

Bill Whitaker (football): A posthumous selection, Whitaker now joins his brother Jim in the Mizzou Hall of Fame. Whitaker is a two-time record holder for most interceptions in a single game (3) and is tied for second in school history in career interceptions (behind Adrian Jones, 15). He spent six seasons in the NFL between the Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals after being drafted by Green Bay in 1981.