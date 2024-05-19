Advertisement

Mizuho Americas Open 2024 prize money payouts for all the LPGA golfers at Liberty National

beth ann nichols
·2 min read

Nelly Korda’s first trip to Liberty National resulted in a big payday as the No. 1 player in the world nabbed her sixth victory of the season and a $450,000 first-place prize at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Korda, who became the fastest player to reach $2 million in single-season earnings earlier this year, has now earned $2,943,708 in 2024 and $11,880,981 in her career.

Rookie Gabriela Ruffels notched her third top-3 finish of the season and another hefty check of $146,358.

The Mizuho purse increased from $2.75 million to $3 million this season in the event’s second year. Mizuho also covers hotels expenses and offers a ferry shuttle to the course.

Check out how much each player made at the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open.

Pos.

Golfer

Score

Earnings

1

Nelly Korda

-14

$450,000

2

Hannah Green

-13

$277,738

T3

Chanettee Wannasaen

-10

$146,358

T3

Ariya Jutanugarn

-10

$146,358

T3

Jennifer Kupcho

-10

$146,358

T3

Gabriela Ruffels

-10

$146,358

T7

Marina Alex

-9

$64,365

T7

Yuna Nishimura

-9

$64,365

T7

Patty Tavatanakit

-9

$64,365

T7

Atthaya Thitikul

-9

$64,365

T7

Sei Young Kim

-9

$64,365

T7

Bianca Pagdanganan

-9

$64,365

T7

Ayaka Furue

-9

$64,365

T14

Megan Khang

-8

$40,144

T14

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

-8

$40,144

T14

Nasa Hataoka

-8

$40,144

T14

In Gee Chun

-8

$40,144

T14

Lauren Coughlin

-8

$40,144

T14

Andrea Lee

-8

$40,144

T14

Sophia Popov

-8

$40,144

T21

Celine Boutier

-7

$30,238

T21

Minjee Lee

-7

$30,238

T21

Alison Lee

-7

$30,238

T21

Ally Ewing

-7

$30,238

T21

Ashleigh Buhai

-7

$30,238

T21

Moriya Jutanugarn

-7

$30,238

T21

Pajaree Anannarukarn

-7

$30,238

T28

Amy Yang

-6

$23,904

T28

Stacy Lewis

-6

$23,904

T28

Jenny Shin

-6

$23,904

T28

Xiyu Lin

-6

$23,904

T28

So Mi Lee

-6

$23,904

33

Mao Saigo

-5

$21,136

T34

Perrine Delacour

-4

$18,703

T34

Charley Hull

-4

$18,703

T34

Narin An

-4

$18,703

T34

Lizette Salas

-4

$18,703

T34

Bailey Tardy

-4

$18,703

T39

Carlota Ciganda

-3

$16,118

T39

Albane Valenzuela

-3

$16,118

T41

Linn Grant

-2

$13,761

T41

Madelene Sagstrom

-2

$13,761

T41

Auston Kim

-2

$13,761

T41

Morgane Metraux

-2

$13,761

T41

Elizabeth Szokol

-2

$13,761

T41

Minji Kang

-2

$13,761

T47

Yu Liu

-1

$11,784

T47

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

-1

$11,784

T49

Georgia Hall

E

$10,871

T49

Jin Young Ko

E

$10,871

T51

Karis Davidson

1

$10,189

T51

Sarah Kemp

1

$10,189

T53

Stephanie Kyriacou

2

$9,427

T53

Angel Yin

2

$9,427

T53

Wichanee Meechai

2

$9,427

T56

Brooke M. Henderson

3

$8,667

T56

Frida Kinhult

3

$8,667

58

Mi Hyang Lee

4

$8,211

 

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement