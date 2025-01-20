‘Mistakes happen’: Chelsea’s Maresca backs Sánchez despite latest error

Robert Sánchez sits dejected after Matt Doherty’s equaliser for Wolves. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA

Enzo Maresca defended Robert Sánchez after the goalkeeper added to his growing list of mistakes during Chelsea’s hard-fought win over Wolves.

Sanchez was to blame when Matt Doherty equalised for Wolves just before half-time and has now made four errors directly leading to opposition goals in the Premier League this season. Only Ipswich’s Arijanet Muric, who has been dropped by Kieran McKenna, has made more blunders than Chelsea’s No 1, but Maresca is standing by the former Brighton goalkeeper.

Related: Cucurella and Madueke get Chelsea back to winning ways against Wolves

“Fourth mistake leading to a goal?” Chelsea’s head coach said. “And how many times has he saved us? I think more than four. No problem. Mistakes happen to him, to the strikers, central defenders, no problem. Robert is doing well.”

Chelsea secured their first win in six league matches thanks to goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke. Victory moved them up to fourth place and two points above Manchester City before they visit the champions on Saturday.

“The performance until 40 minutes was very good, then the last five minutes we struggled,” Maresca said. “They scored a goal and we lost a bit of confidence, which was something that has happened a few times this season. We need to learn to manage these situations better.”

There was intrigue at the agents of the Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho attending the fixture. Chelsea are interested in Garnacho but have concerns over the Argentinian’s attitude.

Wolves are only out of the bottom three on goal difference and have conceded the most goals in the division. Their manager, Vítor Pereira, hit out at his Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha’s attitude. “I had this conversation in the dressing room,” Pereira said. “He’s frustrated because he wants to win, but everybody wants to win. I don’t like this body language. I want someone trying to help the team running, suffering, fighting together.”

Cunha, who has been targeted by Arsenal, is yet to sign a new contract. But Pereira insisted that the forward remains focused on keeping Wolves up. “The team needs him with good energy, not with frustration,” the Portuguese said.