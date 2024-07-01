'Misstiano Penaldo': John Terry brands BBC 'a disgrace' for dig at crying Cristiano Ronaldo over penalty miss

(Evening Standard)

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has labelled the BBC a "disgrace" after aiming a dig at a teary-eyed Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty miss against Slovenia.

The Portugal great saw his spot-kick saved by Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak during extra-time, prompting Ronaldo to burst into floods of tears and then be consolled by his team-mates during a pause in play.

Ronaldo went on to dry his tears and redeem himself when the game went to a penalty shootout, stepping up first and scoring from 12 yards as Portugal beat Slovenia to book a quarter-final clash with France.

The BBC were broadcasting the game in the UK and when showing a replay of Ronaldo's failed penalty, they added the caption: "Misstiano Penaldo."

BBC putting "Misstiano Penaldo" as the graphic on his pen is EVIL work 😭 pic.twitter.com/efso4W36WL — Joe Gilmore (@Gilology) July 1, 2024

The caption was not missed by BBC One viewers, with one X user describing the pun as “evil work”.

The dig did not go down well with Terry. Writing on Instagram, the former defender took a picture of the caption and fumed: "BBC this is a disgrace."

Terry is guilty of his own crucial penalty miss when Chelsea lost the Champions League final to Manchester United in 2008.

This piece of perfect penalty punnery isn’t getting the attention it deserves… #EURO2024



I hear it came from the mind of Gary Pask. I used to work with him on Football Focus and I’m sure he’s been sitting on this for years 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/bPCjdwDX3X — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 1, 2024

Former BBC presenter Dan Walker praised the "perfect penalty punnery", claiming the author may have been waiting for some time to use it.

He wrote on X: “I hear it came from the mind of Gary Pask. I used to work with him on Football Focus and I’m sure he’s been sitting on this for years.”