Missouri Tigers football grades: Analysis from Mizzou’s comeback win over Oklahoma

Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Pyne (6) throws a pass against Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 9, 2024.

There were 28 points scored in the final 3:30 of Mizzou’s matchup against Oklahoma, and the Tigers clawed their way on top after a scoop-and-score with 30 seconds left for the decisive touchdown.

“This will be real disappointing to Bob Stoops, but OU doesn’t always whip Missouri’s (behind) anymore,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said to open his postgame news conference.

Here are grades for the MU Tigers’ 30-23 win at Faurot Field…

Missouri offense

Led by backup quarterback Drew Pyne, the Tigers’ longest drive in the first half was just 24 yards. But Pyne stepped up coming out of halftime, totaling three TDs that included the game-tying pass to Theo Wease Jr. with one minute to play.

Pyne finished his night 14-for-27 for 143 yards. His second half performance was certainly welcome considering his last outing: three interceptions against Alabama after he took over for an injured Brady Cook.

“I just can’t say how proud I am of Drew Pyne,” Drinkwitz said. “I feel like I’m up here all the time having to defend my quarterback, which is not great. But for all the crap that he’s taken on Twitter and X, and to come out here and ignore the noise … he goes out there and delivers in the (biggest) moments in the fourth quarter after fans have been booing. He just goes out there and delivers.”

Grade: B

Missouri defense

The Tigers’ defense recovered four fumbles against the Sooners, including the game-winning recovery that Zion Young returned 17 yards for a touchdown.

In total, the Tigers limited the Sooners to 257 yards of offense.

Grade: A

Missouri special teams

Mizzou couldn’t stop another fake punt attempt toward the end of the first quarter that ultimately turned into a Sooners field goal; Oklahoma punter Luke Elzinga connected with Bauer Sharp to put Oklahoma at Mizzou’s 10-yard line.

Blake Craig also missed an extra point attempt, but made his lone field goal.

Grade: D+

Area of improvement

It has been a consistent struggle for the Tigers, but slow starts have continued to plague this offense, and it showed again Saturday in the first half.

The Tigers must start faster if they are to — as Drinkwitz said — remain in the “playoff hunt.”

Player of the game

This one naturally goes to the game-winning touchdown scorer: Zion Young.

“We talk about (it) all the time, I’ve said it to y’all: Practice (plus) execution equals game-day reality,” Drinkwitz said. “And that’s exactly what happened with Zion Young. ... It’s awesome.”