Missouri stuns top-ranked Kansas in 76-67 upset

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tamar Bates had 29 points and five steals to help Missouri beat Hunter Dickinson and No. 1 Kansas 76-67 on Sunday.

Mark Mitchell scored 17 points in Missouri’s first win over Kansas since a 74-71 victory on Feb. 4, 2012. Anthony Robinson II had 11 points and five steals for the Tigers (8-1), and Josh Gray grabbed a team-leading 10 rebounds.

Dickinson had 19 points and 14 rebounds, but he also committed seven turnovers. The Jayhawks (7-2) have lost two straight on the road after falling 76-63 against Creighton on Wednesday night.

Missouri opened a 57-33 lead with 14:15 remaining on a jump shot from Tony Perkins. But the Jayhawks outscored the Tigers 30-8 over the next 11:55.

Bates scored 18 to help Missouri to a 39-25 lead at the break. The Tigers then opened the second half with a 16-6 run.

NO. 2 AUBURN 98, RICHMOND 54

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Miles Kelly and Tahaad Pettiford each scored 15 points as No. 2 Auburn beats Richmond.

Bouncing back nicely after a loss at Duke, Auburn (8-1) had six players score in double figures. Chad Baker-Mazara had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Denver Jones made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Johni Broome had 11 points, six assists and two blocks for the Tigers. Jahki Howard scored a career-high 13 points.

Richmond (4-5) was led by Mikkel Tyne’s 16 points. Dusan Neskovic scored 12, and DeLonnie Hunt added 10 points.

No. 6 IOWA ST. 100, JACKSON ST. 58

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Curtis Jones scored 19 points off the bench, Milan Momcilovic had 18 and No. 6 Iowa State routed Jackson State.

Dishon Jackson added a season-high 17 points to help the Cyclones (7-1) reach 100 points for the first time this season. Keshon Gilbert scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half, and Joshua Jefferson had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Dorian McMillian led Jackson State (0-10) with 20 points. Juan Reyna III had 15.

Iowa State forced 24 turnovers tie a season high while running off to its largest margin of victory since beating Prairie View A&M 107-56 on Dec. 10, 2023.

NO. 8 PURDUE 83, MARYLAND 78

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith had 24 points and 10 assists, and No. 8 Purdue held off Maryland for a win.

Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 21 points for the Boilermakers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten), who bounced back after a loss to Penn State on Thursday. Camden Heide added 15 points and Fletcher Loyer finished with 12.

Derik Queen led the Terrapins (8-2, 1-1) with 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds. Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 18 points and Selton Miguel and Rodney Rice each had 13. Julian Reese fouled out with five points and seven rebounds.

Purdue used an 8-0 run to take a 77-67 lead with 2:00 left. Smith sparked the run with a 3-pointer.

Heide made three late foul shots to help close it out.

The Terrapins led 36-31 at halftime. Both teams made 13 of 35 shots in the first half, but the Terrapins had three more 3-pointers.

No. 9 DUKE 76, LOUISVILLE 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Cooper Flagg scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half and No. 9 Duke came back from a 14-point first-half deficit to beat Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

The Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0) trailed 30-16 midway through the first half but eventually wore down the Cardinals (5-4, 0-1), who lost their third straight.

Flagg led Duke with 12 rebounds. Tyrese Proctor scored 13 for the Blue Devils and Kon Knueppel had 12.

Terrence Edwards Jr. led Louisville with 21 points. Reyne Smith pitched in 13, and Khani Rooths finished with 10.

UCLA 73, No. 12 OREGON 71

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dylan Andrews banked in a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining to give UCLA a victory over No. 12 Oregon, the Ducks’ first loss of the season.

Andrews answered for UCLA (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) after Oregon (9-1, 1-1) took a 71-70 lead on Jackson Shelstad’s 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds remaining.

Eric Dailey Jr. had 19 points to lead the Bruins Kobe Johnson added 11 points and five rebounds, and Andrews and Sebastian Mack had 10 points each.

Nate Bittle had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Ducks.

Oregon tied it at 56 late in the second half and trailed 59-58 before UCLA followed with eight straight points.

NO. 14 CINCINNATI 84, HOWARD 67

CINCINNATI (AP) — Simas Lukosius scored 18 points, Aziz Bandaogo added 17 and Dillon Mitchell 14 to lead No. 14 Cincinnati to a victory over Howard.

Cincinnati (7-1) led by four points after one half and came out firing in the second, hitting three straight baskets to extend its lead to 10 points. The Bearcats outscored Howard Bison (3-6) 48-35 in the second half to seal the win and rebound from Tuesday’s eight-point loss to Villanova.

Blake Harper had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Marcus Dockery added 14 points for Howard.

ARKANSAS ST. 85, No. 16 MEMPHIS 72.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Joseph Pinion had 22 points and eight rebounds, Dyondre Dominguez added 19 points and Arkansas State built a double-digit first-half lead to beat No. 16 Memphis.

Pinion was 7 of 13 from the floor and 5 of 11 from outside the arc, giving the Red Wolves their second straight win and their first over a ranked team since 1991. Taryn Todd finished with 17 points for Arkansas State (7-3).

PJ Haggerty led Memphis (7-2) with 29 points, and Dain Dainja finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Arkansas State held a double-digit lead for most of the game and led 68-57 with 8 minutes left. That was enough for the Red Wolves to defeat the Tigers, snapping a seven-game losing streak to Memphis.

NO. 22 TEXAS A&M 72, TEXAS TECH 67

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 19 points, Zhuric Phelps hit a go-ahead 3-pointer during an 11-0 run and finished with 12 points, and 22nd-ranked Texas A&M beat Texas Tech in the first meeting of the former conference rivals since 2012.

Phelps’ 3 with 7 1/2 minutes left made it 54-52 and put the Aggies (8-2) ahead to stay. His step-back jumper after hard contact with Tech’s Kevin Overton capped the game-turning spurt.

Jace Carter scored 13 of his 16 points in the first half as Texas A&M won its fourth straight game.

Chance McMillian had 23 points with five 3s for Tech (7-2). Overton scored 14 of his 17 points before halftime, when he hit four 3s.

No. 25 UCONN 76, TEXAS 65

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Alex Karaban returned to the UConn lineup after missing two games with a concussion, had 21 points and 11 rebounds and led the No. 25 Huskies past Texas.

Solo Ball scored 16 points and made four 3s as UConn (7-3) won its first true road game of the season. Samson Johnson and Tarris Reed Jr. scored 12 apiece, and Hassan Diarra handed out 11 assists.

Freshman Tre Johnson led Texas (7-2) with 24 points. Arthur Kaluma had 20 points and nine rebounds.

UConn led by 20 early in the second half and by 15 with less than four minutes remaining. Kaluma hit a 3-pointer cut the deficit to eight with 1:15 left, but Texas did not score again.

The Associated Press