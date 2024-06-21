Missouri or Kansas? Some Royals, Chiefs fans don’t care where the teams play

Through the years, sports teams have tried poking fun at the Chiefs and Royals by quoting from “The Wizard of Oz.”

You know the line: “We’re not in Kansas anymore.”

When it happens, many KC fans have made it known the teams play in Missouri. But that could change in the future as the Kansas lawmakers this week passed a plan that would build new stadiums for the Chiefs and Royals in the Sunflower State.

As soon as the proposal passed, the angst began, as fans in Missouri worried about losing the professional teams, setting up yet another Border War discussion.

A lot of people in Jackson County hate the thought of the Royals and Chiefs playing in Kansas. But there also are fans who are unconcerned about which side of State Line Road the teams play.

“I’ve thought about it for months, and I can finally declare it confidently: I just do not care which side of the border the teams play on,” former WHB (810 AM) host Joshua Brisco wrote at Arrowhead Report.

“Here’s the question I keep circling back to: If you’re a fan who attends games, wouldn’t you want the best two stadiums, locations, and situations regardless of what state they’re in, as long as they’re within a reasonable distance and remain ‘Kansas City?’ If the Chiefs get a massive spaceship of a stadium on the Kansas side and the Royals take another swing at a downtown ballpark district in KCMO, is that not the best thing for you and the teams? It seems a lot better to me than the Chiefs’ remarkably underwhelming proposed Arrowhead renovations or the Royals’ ever-changing attempt to find a permanent parking spot downtown.”

Brisco is not alone. There are others who think the Royals and Chiefs would be Kansas City’s team, regardless of which state their stadiums are located.

Here is what those fans were saying on X and Reddit.

KANSAS or MISSOURI, our team will always be THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS!!!

“KS & MO…we are one city!!” pic.twitter.com/aqY1MmRxVS — Greg L. Simms / GLS (@GregSimmsGLS) June 19, 2024

As a Chiefs fan and KC resident, I’m okay with the Chiefs going to Kansas - look at the majority of the cars at Arrowhead and they have Kansas plates - let them fund the stadiums while us Missourians drive across the state line to enjoy the games. — D Taylor (@djt90b) June 18, 2024

As long as they stay in the area, I really don’t care. It’s all Kansas City — Brotha Corey (@Brotha_Corey) June 19, 2024

Who cares what side of the river these teams play on? A lot of teams don’t play in the city they are named after, yet the city still benefits. — Carl Castro (@CarlCastro_USC) June 18, 2024

Wish most people can comprehend that i feel the same KC is KC — Matt Schantz (@matterypowered) June 19, 2024

I don’t care where I’m driving for my Final Fours, Super Bowl and AFC Championship games. I just want the teams off of 435 or downtown. Truman Sports Complex or the Legends area or even by the airport I would love all 3 locations. My favorite location is downtown. — Jonathan Kinder (@jonkinder816) June 19, 2024

“I legitimately do not give a (care) which side of State Line Road the Chiefs play on, as long as games are a good experience, parking doesn’t cause disruptive traffic, and — this one is key — I don’t have to help pay off a billionaire’s mortgage,” X user jakehouska wrote.

A fan on Reddit wrote: “My number 1 choice would be for them to stay where they are. Whether that is in a renovated arrowhead, or a brand new one.

“Number 2 choice is the kc metro. Ultimately, whether they play in Jackson, Johnson, or Wyandotte county, I don’t really care as long as we can tailgate.”

Another shared this: “Chiefs: I actually don’t care, within the area, but I want a Super Bowl / Final Four capable stadium.

“Royals: I really hope downtown baseball gets done. Kansas wouldn’t be nearly as fun. NKC, maybe, I’m open to it, but I don’t think the vibe would be as good as downtown.”

I just... don't care if the Chiefs play in Kansas or Missouri. They've always represented both states. As long as they win this much, they can play on Mars and I'm good with it — Ryan Landreth (@ryan_landreth) June 19, 2024

Honest question to Missouri Chiefs fans… Do you want the Chiefs to remain in the KC area??? Ok then stop crying and get on board! — AngryArchitect (@AngryArchitect3) June 19, 2024

I grew up in Kansas. Currently live in MO. I never thought of the teams as being across state borders so I couldn’t cheer for them. They were my local teams even if they were across the border.



As long as they stay in the area, I’ll remain a loyal fan of both. — JoshiQ (@JoshiQ) June 19, 2024

I just don’t care what side of the state line the Royals or Chiefs are on as long as they stay in the metro. I’m not exactly a proud Missourian. Most Kansas City area folk have bounced back & forth across the lines plenty in our lives. — Riss (@marissatweeting) June 19, 2024

Imagine if the metro didn't straddle two states. This is and will continue to be what holds us back from being the best metropolitan city we could be. Petty border disputes for a century and a half with no real adults actually trying to solve it. — pcork (@pcork) June 19, 2024

Oh please. I've lived on both sides of the state line, in Jack. Cty and JoCo. I've supported Royals & Chiefs, had season tix to the Comets & Chiefs. I have never cared where their stadiums were; I just went where they were bc they're my local teams. — ToothyTile&GGoose (@GoosesTile) June 18, 2024

“Whatever keeps both in the metro,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

Another shared this wish list: “I don’t care where in the metro just as long as it’s in the kc area.

“Hopes:

“1. Ideally the royals get some sort of entertainment district around their new stadium.

“2. Make sure highway access is solid

“3. Make sure Arrowhead parking lot is tailgate friendly”

Not a single fan is going to stop watching the Chiefs and the best player in the world because the stadium is on the other side of state line road. https://t.co/R3H5fSGV2t — Notgrinch (@Uncatfishable) June 21, 2024