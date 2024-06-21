Advertisement

Missouri or Kansas? Some Royals, Chiefs fans don’t care where the teams play

Through the years, sports teams have tried poking fun at the Chiefs and Royals by quoting from “The Wizard of Oz.”

You know the line: “We’re not in Kansas anymore.”

When it happens, many KC fans have made it known the teams play in Missouri. But that could change in the future as the Kansas lawmakers this week passed a plan that would build new stadiums for the Chiefs and Royals in the Sunflower State.

As soon as the proposal passed, the angst began, as fans in Missouri worried about losing the professional teams, setting up yet another Border War discussion.

A lot of people in Jackson County hate the thought of the Royals and Chiefs playing in Kansas. But there also are fans who are unconcerned about which side of State Line Road the teams play.

“I’ve thought about it for months, and I can finally declare it confidently: I just do not care which side of the border the teams play on,” former WHB (810 AM) host Joshua Brisco wrote at Arrowhead Report.

“Here’s the question I keep circling back to: If you’re a fan who attends games, wouldn’t you want the best two stadiums, locations, and situations regardless of what state they’re in, as long as they’re within a reasonable distance and remain ‘Kansas City?’ If the Chiefs get a massive spaceship of a stadium on the Kansas side and the Royals take another swing at a downtown ballpark district in KCMO, is that not the best thing for you and the teams? It seems a lot better to me than the Chiefs’ remarkably underwhelming proposed Arrowhead renovations or the Royals’ ever-changing attempt to find a permanent parking spot downtown.”

Brisco is not alone. There are others who think the Royals and Chiefs would be Kansas City’s team, regardless of which state their stadiums are located.

Here is what those fans were saying on X and Reddit.

“I legitimately do not give a (care) which side of State Line Road the Chiefs play on, as long as games are a good experience, parking doesn’t cause disruptive traffic, and — this one is key — I don’t have to help pay off a billionaire’s mortgage,” X user jakehouska wrote.

A fan on Reddit wrote: “My number 1 choice would be for them to stay where they are. Whether that is in a renovated arrowhead, or a brand new one.

“Number 2 choice is the kc metro. Ultimately, whether they play in Jackson, Johnson, or Wyandotte county, I don’t really care as long as we can tailgate.”

Another shared this: “Chiefs: I actually don’t care, within the area, but I want a Super Bowl / Final Four capable stadium.

“Royals: I really hope downtown baseball gets done. Kansas wouldn’t be nearly as fun. NKC, maybe, I’m open to it, but I don’t think the vibe would be as good as downtown.”

“Whatever keeps both in the metro,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

Another shared this wish list: “I don’t care where in the metro just as long as it’s in the kc area.

“Hopes:

“1. Ideally the royals get some sort of entertainment district around their new stadium.

“2. Make sure highway access is solid

“3. Make sure Arrowhead parking lot is tailgate friendly”

