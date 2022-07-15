Missing 14-year-old camper found dead after separating from dad, California cops say

A 14-year-old was found dead after he got separated from his dad while camping, California deputies said.

The dad and his son went camping in Berry Creek on Wednesday, July 13, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said. They were with a 57-year-old friend.

“During the camping trip the male became separated from his 14-year-old son and [the friend],” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “After receiving the call from the male, BCSO deputies responded to Berry Creek and began searching for the missing individuals.”

Rescuers scoured the area for the teen and the friend. A helicopter crew flew through the area during the search.

On Wednesday, July 13, the teen was found dead at the bottom of a rock embankment, deputies said. The 57-year-old man is still missing.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” officials said. “BCSO personnel are currently in the Berry Creek area searching.”

Berry Creek is about 85 miles north of Sacramento.

