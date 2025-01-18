Advertisement
Live

Misfits Boxing 20 live results: Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor round-by-round updates, start time, fight card, ring walks

shaheen al-shatti · darshan desai
Misfits Boxing 20: Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor. (Photo via Misfits Boxing)
Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor headlines Misfits Boxing 20 on Saturday at Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. (Photo via Misfits Boxing)

Uncrowned has Misfits Boxing 20 results, live round-by-round updates, start time and highlights for the Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor fight card on Saturday night at the Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. One-time UFC title challenger Darren Till makes his Misfits Boxing debut against fellow MMA veteran and current Misfits light heavyweight champion Anthony Taylor in the night's main event.

Till and Taylor have had a heated build-up to their 195-pound showdown. Till ignited a minor skirmish at Friday's final faceoff after shoving Taylor in the throat. The two also had an explosive face-to-face on Uncrowned's "The Ariel Helwani Show" after Till crashed Taylor's pre-fight interview.

Till was initially scheduled to face Tommy Fury in the bout, however Fury withdrew in a bizarre manner following the pair's introductory press conference, citing fears over Till using "MMA tactics."

Till (18-5-1 MMA) has competed only once in boxing, scoring a second-round stoppage win over Mohammad Mutie in a July 2024 exhibition that ended in a wild brawl. Once an undefeated contender in the UFC's welterweight division, the Liverpool native ultimately lost five of his final six UFC bouts before requesting his release from the promotion in 2023.

Taylor (7-5 MMA, 7-5-1 boxing) struggled to find consistent success as an MMA fighter but has flourished in the influencer boxing scene, winning four straight bouts under the Misfits Boxing banner and becoming the promotion's reigning light heavyweight champion. His title is not on the line in Saturday's bout.

In the Misfits Boxing 20 co-main event, combat sports commentator Wade Plemons makes his boxing debut against Masai Warrior.

Misfits Boxing 20: Till vs. Taylor begins at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN, with the main event ring walks expected around 5 p.m. ET.

Follow along with Uncrowned's live Misfits Boxing 20: Till vs. Taylor results, highlights and live blog below.

Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor

Wade Plemons vs. Masai Warrior

Ty Mitchell vs. Tommy Hench

Carla Jade vs. Melanie Shah

Little T vs. Afghan Dan

Sami Hamed vs. Ziggy Johnson

Adam Brooks def. Gavinio via second-round TKO

BBCC Gareth def. Kak Hatt via first-round TKO | Watch video

Live14 updates
  • Darshan Desai

    Next: Sami Hamed vs. Ziggy Johnson

    Sami Hamed, the son of the legendary boxer Prince Naseem Hamed, clashes with Ziggy Johnson.

    Johnson is making his Misfits boxing debut, while Hamed stopped Jesse Clarke at the end of two rounds in his Misfits debut last August.

  • Darshan Desai

    Tribute to Paul Bamba who unfortunately passed away at the end of last year

  • Darshan Desai

    Top contender boxer Jack Catterall interviewed on broadcast

    Jack Catterall returns Feb. 15 against Arnold Barboza for the WBO interim super lightweight title in Manchester on DAZN (not PPV).

    Catterall: "Unbelievable challenge, I think we both understand the position we're in. Winner goes on to fight for a world title so it's a high-stakes fight. I've watched Barboza, been watching him for the last couple of years now [because] he's in and around my weight division. He's a solid competitor but I believe I'm levels above him."

  • Darshan Desai

    Video: Adam Brooks' first-round knockdown

  • Darshan Desai

    Adam Brooks vs. Gavinio - Round 2

    Gavinio is swinging on the inside while Brooks counters him with sharp uppercuts. Gavinio is letting his hands go without even looking at Brooks. All heart but no strategy.

    They separate and some distance is created. Brooks looks for an uppercut and lands it, Gavinio is noticeably affected by the punch; the referee can see that and gives him a standing count.

    Halfway through the count, Gavinio takes a knee and he will sit out the ten count!

    TKO-2 Brooks

  • Darshan Desai

    Adam Brooks vs. Gavinio - Round 1

    Brooks opens the contest with a fast jab. Gavinio attempts to close the distance with his head down, Brooks is catching him on the counter with uppercuts and left hooks. Big left hook from Brooks rocks Gavinio.

    Gavinio corners Brooks and attempts to let his hands go, Brooks counters with his signature right uppercut, left hook combo and DOWN GOES GAVINIO.

    Gavinio gets to his feet late in the count, but Brooks is just peppering him with big punches. Gavinio connects with a wild right hand, a rare moment of success for him.

    Gavinio ends round one intentionally headbutting Brooks in a wild moment!

    10-8 Brooks

  • Darshan Desai

    Next: Adam Brooks vs. Gavinio

    It's Adam Brook's first fight since his loss against King Kenny last May. He won on his debut, stopping Mark Smith in round two. Gavinio is a boxing debutant.

  • Darshan Desai

    Video: BBCC Gareth TKO's Kak Hatt in round 1

  • Darshan Desai

    BBCC Gareth vs. Kak Hatt - Round 1

    Gareth jumps on the offensive immediately in this one and lands a pair of right hands on Hatt.

    Hatt's guard is far too low and he's refusing to bring it up. Kelly connects with a combo of punches; the right hand is again the most damaging punch.

    It's a standing 8 count for Hatt. The referee lets this one continue but Hatt is still not defending himself. Kelly is teeing off on Hatt and connects with 7-8 more clean straight punches and it's another standing 8 count for Hatt.

    Gareth has had the perfect start to this fight and the end looks inevitable. Hatt has no defense and isn't firing back with punches.

    More unanswered shots, Gareth is beating Hatt up and it's STOPPED!

    TKO-1 BBCC Gareth

  • Darshan Desai

    First up: BBCC Gareth vs. Kak Hatt

    Gareth Kelly aka BBCC Gareth and Jack Hatt aka Kak Hatt make their debut in a four-round all-English bout at heavyweight to open the main card.

  • Darshan Desai

    Running order for tonight's action:

    • BBCC Gareth vs. Kak Hatt

    • Adam Brooks vs. Gavinio

    • Sami Hamed vs. Ziggy Johnson

    • Little T vs. Afghan Dan

    • Carla Jade vs. Melanie Shah

    • Ty Mitchell vs. Tommy Hench

    • Wade Plemons vs. Masai Warrior

    • Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor

  • Darshan Desai

    Official promo for Till vs. Taylor. Now this will get you hyped for tonight!

  • Darshan Desai

    Till vs. Taylor HEATED final face off at yesterday's weigh in; Till 195.1 pounds, Taylor 192.5 pounds

  • Darshan Desai

    Welcome to fight day!

    Welcome to Uncrowned's coverage of Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor, which goes down tonight (Saturday, Jan 18) at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

    Follow along all afternoon for live updates. Till vs. Taylor kicks off at 2 p.m. ET with a seven-fight undercard.