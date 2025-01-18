Misfits Boxing 20 live results: Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor round-by-round updates, start time, fight card, ring walks

Uncrowned has Misfits Boxing 20 results, live round-by-round updates, start time and highlights for the Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor fight card on Saturday night at the Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. One-time UFC title challenger Darren Till makes his Misfits Boxing debut against fellow MMA veteran and current Misfits light heavyweight champion Anthony Taylor in the night's main event.
Till was initially scheduled to face Tommy Fury in the bout, however Fury withdrew in a bizarre manner following the pair's introductory press conference, citing fears over Till using "MMA tactics."
Till (18-5-1 MMA) has competed only once in boxing, scoring a second-round stoppage win over Mohammad Mutie in a July 2024 exhibition that ended in a wild brawl. Once an undefeated contender in the UFC's welterweight division, the Liverpool native ultimately lost five of his final six UFC bouts before requesting his release from the promotion in 2023.
Taylor (7-5 MMA, 7-5-1 boxing) struggled to find consistent success as an MMA fighter but has flourished in the influencer boxing scene, winning four straight bouts under the Misfits Boxing banner and becoming the promotion's reigning light heavyweight champion. His title is not on the line in Saturday's bout.
In the Misfits Boxing 20 co-main event, combat sports commentator Wade Plemons makes his boxing debut against Masai Warrior.
Misfits Boxing 20: Till vs. Taylor begins at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN, with the main event ring walks expected around 5 p.m. ET.
Follow along with Uncrowned's live Misfits Boxing 20: Till vs. Taylor results, highlights and live blog below.
Fight card (DAZN, 2 p.m. ET)
Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor
Wade Plemons vs. Masai Warrior
Ty Mitchell vs. Tommy Hench
Carla Jade vs. Melanie Shah
Little T vs. Afghan Dan
Sami Hamed vs. Ziggy Johnson
Adam Brooks def. Gavinio via second-round TKO
BBCC Gareth def. Kak Hatt via first-round TKO | Watch video
Darshan Desai
Next: Sami Hamed vs. Ziggy Johnson
Sami Hamed, the son of the legendary boxer Prince Naseem Hamed, clashes with Ziggy Johnson.
Johnson is making his Misfits boxing debut, while Hamed stopped Jesse Clarke at the end of two rounds in his Misfits debut last August.
Darshan Desai
Tribute to Paul Bamba who unfortunately passed away at the end of last year
Darshan Desai
Top contender boxer Jack Catterall interviewed on broadcast
Jack Catterall returns Feb. 15 against Arnold Barboza for the WBO interim super lightweight title in Manchester on DAZN (not PPV).
Catterall: "Unbelievable challenge, I think we both understand the position we're in. Winner goes on to fight for a world title so it's a high-stakes fight. I've watched Barboza, been watching him for the last couple of years now [because] he's in and around my weight division. He's a solid competitor but I believe I'm levels above him."
Gavinio is swinging on the inside while Brooks counters him with sharp uppercuts. Gavinio is letting his hands go without even looking at Brooks. All heart but no strategy.
They separate and some distance is created. Brooks looks for an uppercut and lands it, Gavinio is noticeably affected by the punch; the referee can see that and gives him a standing count.
Halfway through the count, Gavinio takes a knee and he will sit out the ten count!
TKO-2 Brooks
Darshan Desai
Adam Brooks vs. Gavinio - Round 1
Brooks opens the contest with a fast jab. Gavinio attempts to close the distance with his head down, Brooks is catching him on the counter with uppercuts and left hooks. Big left hook from Brooks rocks Gavinio.
Gavinio corners Brooks and attempts to let his hands go, Brooks counters with his signature right uppercut, left hook combo and DOWN GOES GAVINIO.
Gavinio gets to his feet late in the count, but Brooks is just peppering him with big punches. Gavinio connects with a wild right hand, a rare moment of success for him.
Gavinio ends round one intentionally headbutting Brooks in a wild moment!
10-8 Brooks
Darshan Desai
Next: Adam Brooks vs. Gavinio
It's Adam Brook's first fight since his loss against King Kenny last May. He won on his debut, stopping Mark Smith in round two. Gavinio is a boxing debutant.
Gareth jumps on the offensive immediately in this one and lands a pair of right hands on Hatt.
Hatt's guard is far too low and he's refusing to bring it up. Kelly connects with a combo of punches; the right hand is again the most damaging punch.
It's a standing 8 count for Hatt. The referee lets this one continue but Hatt is still not defending himself. Kelly is teeing off on Hatt and connects with 7-8 more clean straight punches and it's another standing 8 count for Hatt.
Gareth has had the perfect start to this fight and the end looks inevitable. Hatt has no defense and isn't firing back with punches.
More unanswered shots, Gareth is beating Hatt up and it's STOPPED!
TKO-1 BBCC Gareth
Darshan Desai
First up: BBCC Gareth vs. Kak Hatt
Gareth Kelly aka BBCC Gareth and Jack Hatt aka Kak Hatt make their debut in a four-round all-English bout at heavyweight to open the main card.
Darshan Desai
Running order for tonight's action:
BBCC Gareth vs. Kak Hatt
Adam Brooks vs. Gavinio
Sami Hamed vs. Ziggy Johnson
Little T vs. Afghan Dan
Carla Jade vs. Melanie Shah
Ty Mitchell vs. Tommy Hench
Wade Plemons vs. Masai Warrior
Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor
Darshan Desai
Official promo for Till vs. Taylor. Now this will get you hyped for tonight!
