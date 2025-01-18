Misfits Boxing 20 live results: Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor round-by-round updates, start time, fight card, ring walks

Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor headlines Misfits Boxing 20 on Saturday at Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. (Photo via Misfits Boxing)

Uncrowned has Misfits Boxing 20 results, live round-by-round updates, start time and highlights for the Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor fight card on Saturday night at the Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. One-time UFC title challenger Darren Till makes his Misfits Boxing debut against fellow MMA veteran and current Misfits light heavyweight champion Anthony Taylor in the night's main event.

Till and Taylor have had a heated build-up to their 195-pound showdown. Till ignited a minor skirmish at Friday's final faceoff after shoving Taylor in the throat. The two also had an explosive face-to-face on Uncrowned's "The Ariel Helwani Show" after Till crashed Taylor's pre-fight interview.

Till was initially scheduled to face Tommy Fury in the bout, however Fury withdrew in a bizarre manner following the pair's introductory press conference, citing fears over Till using "MMA tactics."

Till (18-5-1 MMA) has competed only once in boxing, scoring a second-round stoppage win over Mohammad Mutie in a July 2024 exhibition that ended in a wild brawl. Once an undefeated contender in the UFC's welterweight division, the Liverpool native ultimately lost five of his final six UFC bouts before requesting his release from the promotion in 2023.

Taylor (7-5 MMA, 7-5-1 boxing) struggled to find consistent success as an MMA fighter but has flourished in the influencer boxing scene, winning four straight bouts under the Misfits Boxing banner and becoming the promotion's reigning light heavyweight champion. His title is not on the line in Saturday's bout.

In the Misfits Boxing 20 co-main event, combat sports commentator Wade Plemons makes his boxing debut against Masai Warrior.

Misfits Boxing 20: Till vs. Taylor begins at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN, with the main event ring walks expected around 5 p.m. ET.

Follow along with Uncrowned's live Misfits Boxing 20: Till vs. Taylor results, highlights and live blog below.

Fight card (DAZN, 2 p.m. ET)

Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor

Wade Plemons vs. Masai Warrior

Ty Mitchell vs. Tommy Hench

Carla Jade vs. Melanie Shah

Little T vs. Afghan Dan

Sami Hamed vs. Ziggy Johnson

Adam Brooks def. Gavinio via second-round TKO

BBCC Gareth def. Kak Hatt via first-round TKO | Watch video