Miranda Lambert Applauds ‘Good and Drunk’ Crowd During Final Vegas Residency Show — and Promises a Return!

The singer finished the final show of her Las Vegas residency on April 6

John Shearer/Getty for Miranda Lambert Miranda Lambert performs in Las Vegas in 2022.

Miranda Lambert is saying goodbye to Las Vegas — for now!

The country music singer, 40, had just finished the final show of her Las Vegas residency when an oversized screen behind her displayed the words: “That’s Y’all Folks.”



“Thank you so much for coming out to the last Velvet Rodeo,” she said, referencing the name of her show, before adding, “We’ll be back Vegas. Don’t you worry about it.”

John Shearer/Getty for Miranda Lambert Miranda Lambert in Las Vegas in 2022.

This weekend's show marked the end of a year-and-a-half run in Sin City, and the most awarded ACM artist in history didn’t shy away from the historic evening, often referencing the 48th and final performance of Velvet Rodeo.



“Welcome everybody to the last and final Velvet Rodeo,” she said early in the 90-minute concert. As the crowd cheered, she added, “You sound good and drunk on a Saturday night!”

Throughout the lengthy run of the show at Bakkt Theater, Lambert thrilled her audiences with songs that spanned her entire career, seamlessly weaving in classics like 2005's “Kerosene” and 2007’s “Gunpowder & Lead,” which she meshed with 2023’s “Drunk.”



Jason Kempin/Getty Miranda Lambert at the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors in 2022.

Vegas was good to Lambert and her interests, too.

Just over two weeks ago, she was presented with a $140,000 check to benefit her MuttNation charity.

The money was raised from the show at Planet Hollywood — with $1 from every ticket purchased donated to Lambert’s dog-friendly foundation, which is dedicated to promoting pet adoption, advancing spay and neuter access to pet owners and sharing resources to help people be responsible pet parents.



John Shearer/Gets for Miranda Lambert Miranda Lambert performs in Las Vegas in 2022.

Lambert's residency was an unequivocal success, given that she initially signed on for 24 concerts. But, due to sales, the number of shows doubled.

In a recently shared Instagram post, Lambert said the end of her residency was a fond moment for her.

"It’s our last few days in Vegas yall! Bitter sweet for sure. 🤠🥹," the star wrote.

Now, after 48 shows, the cowgirl is riding away — but she did the show her way.

