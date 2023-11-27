Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears preview: Predictions, odds, how to watch MNF
A long week full of football comes to and end when the Minnesota Vikings (6-5) host the Chicago Bears (3-8) on this week's edition of "Monday Night Football."
The Week 12 matchup will be the second of the year between the two NFC North divisional rivals. The Vikings took the first game, 19-13, in Week 6. That week, Bears quarterback Justin Fields missed much of the game after injuring his shoulder and thumb, and Vikings signal-caller Kirk Cousins was still active.
This week's rematch will feature new Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs' first try against a divisional opponent since taking over as Minnesota's starter midway through the team's Week 9 game.
Vikings vs. Bears predictions
Alec Lewis, The Athletic: Vikings 21, Bears 19
Lewis writes, "This game might hinge on the Bears’ pass protection. Can it address its problems and hold up for Fields? If so, the Vikings are going to be in for a dogfight. I’m going out on a limb and predicting a one-score Vikings victory … because, well, they’re the Vikings. Bold, I know."
Jon Krawczynski, The Athletic: Vikings 24, Bears 17
Krawczynski writes, "It’s hard to see how the Bears score enough points against a stingy Vikings defense that no doubt will come into this game ornery after giving up a game-winning touchdown drive to Russell Wilson last week. DJ Moore and Cole Kmet are nice weapons, but Flores will no doubt have a plan lined up."
Bear Digest (Sports Illustrated FanNation): Bears cover the spread in divisional clash
Zach Lutz writes, "The Bears have looked better of late than they did early in the season, and presents problems for the banged-up Vikings. Because this will be a tight game, it may come down to the final moments to decide a winner. That makes the Bears +3 look like a sound pick."
Winners and Whiners: The Vikings will cover in a win
Paul Biagioli writes, "he Vikings will be able to strike through the air as Dobbs becomes more and more comfortable with the offense. The Vikings beat the Bears by six in Chicago earlier this season, and now only have to win by more than three to cover at home."
ESPN: Vikings are solid favorites to win at home
ESPN Analytics give the home team a 62% chance of beating their divisional rival. They leave the Bears a 37.7% chance to win on the road.
NFL odds: Bears at Vikings spread, lines
The Vikings are favorites to defeat the Bears, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.
All odds as of Sunday afternoon.
Spread: Vikings (-3)
Moneyline: Vikings (-150); Bears (+125)
Over/under: 44
Vikings vs. Bears: How to watch Monday Night Football
When: Monday, Nov. 27, 8:15 p.m. ET
Where: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.
Cable TV: ABC, ESPN
Streaming: ESPN app; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV
How to watch: Catch prime-time football every week with a Fubo subscription
Vikings vs. Bears: Monday Night Football injury news
Chicago Bears:
Player
Position
Injury
Status
OG
Illness
Doubtful
RB
Ankle/Shin
Doubtful
LB
Knee
Out
CB
Ankle
Questionable
Minnesota Vikings:
Player
Position
Injury
Status
CB
Calf
Questionable
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
DT
Knee
Questionable
