Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears preview: Predictions, odds, how to watch MNF

A long week full of football comes to and end when the Minnesota Vikings (6-5) host the Chicago Bears (3-8) on this week's edition of "Monday Night Football."

The Week 12 matchup will be the second of the year between the two NFC North divisional rivals. The Vikings took the first game, 19-13, in Week 6. That week, Bears quarterback Justin Fields missed much of the game after injuring his shoulder and thumb, and Vikings signal-caller Kirk Cousins was still active.

This week's rematch will feature new Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs' first try against a divisional opponent since taking over as Minnesota's starter midway through the team's Week 9 game.

Vikings vs. Bears predictions

Alec Lewis, The Athletic: Vikings 21, Bears 19

Lewis writes, "This game might hinge on the Bears’ pass protection. Can it address its problems and hold up for Fields? If so, the Vikings are going to be in for a dogfight. I’m going out on a limb and predicting a one-score Vikings victory … because, well, they’re the Vikings. Bold, I know."

Jon Krawczynski, The Athletic: Vikings 24, Bears 17

Krawczynski writes, "It’s hard to see how the Bears score enough points against a stingy Vikings defense that no doubt will come into this game ornery after giving up a game-winning touchdown drive to Russell Wilson last week. DJ Moore and Cole Kmet are nice weapons, but Flores will no doubt have a plan lined up."

Bear Digest (Sports Illustrated FanNation): Bears cover the spread in divisional clash

Zach Lutz writes, "The Bears have looked better of late than they did early in the season, and presents problems for the banged-up Vikings. Because this will be a tight game, it may come down to the final moments to decide a winner. That makes the Bears +3 look like a sound pick."

Winners and Whiners: The Vikings will cover in a win

Paul Biagioli writes, "he Vikings will be able to strike through the air as Dobbs becomes more and more comfortable with the offense. The Vikings beat the Bears by six in Chicago earlier this season, and now only have to win by more than three to cover at home."

ESPN: Vikings are solid favorites to win at home

ESPN Analytics give the home team a 62% chance of beating their divisional rival. They leave the Bears a 37.7% chance to win on the road.

NFL odds: Bears at Vikings spread, lines

The Vikings are favorites to defeat the Bears, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Sunday afternoon.

Spread: Vikings (-3)

Moneyline: Vikings (-150); Bears (+125)

Over/under: 44

Vikings vs. Bears: How to watch Monday Night Football

When: Monday, Nov. 27, 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

Cable TV: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

How to watch: Catch prime-time football every week with a Fubo subscription

Vikings vs. Bears: Monday Night Football injury news

Chicago Bears:

Player Position Injury Status Larry Borom OG Illness Doubtful D'Onta Foreman RB Ankle/Shin Doubtful Noah Sewell LB Knee Out Tyrique Stevenson CB Ankle Questionable

Minnesota Vikings:

Player Position Injury Status Akayleb Evans CB Calf Questionable Justin Jefferson WR Hamstring Questionable Khyiris Tonga DT Knee Questionable

NFL backup QB rankings: Which teams are living dangerously with contingency plans?

