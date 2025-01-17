Minnesota upsets No. 20 Michigan in OT with last-second 3-pointer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawson Garcia made a 3-pointer from the near edge of the center-court logo to give Minnesota an 84-81 overtime victory over No. 20 Michigan on Thursday night.

Wolverines tied it on Danny Wolf’s driving layup with sevenseconds to play. But the Gophers had time to bring the ball upcourt, where Lu’Cye Patterson found Garcia for the winner from the “M” logo. The jumper gave coach Ben Johnson his first career victory over a ranked team.

Garcia — whose two free throws with 7.4 seconds to play sent the game to overtime tied at 71 — finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Gophers (9-10, 1-6 Big Ten). Patterson scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half, and Mike Mitchell Jr. added 20 points.

Wolf led Michigan (13-4, 5-1) with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Vladislav Goldin had 18 points and eight rebounds, Will Tschetter scored 15 points and Tre Donaldson added 14.

OREGON STATE 97, NO. 16 GONZAGA 89, OT

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Michael Rataj had a career-high 29 points and Oregon State pulled away late in overtime to beat Gonzaga.

Nate Kingz added 20 points for the Beavers (14-5, 4-2 West Coast Conference), who were boosted by a sellout crowd at Gill Coliseum.

Graham Ike had 26 points and nine rebounds for Gonzaga (14-5, 5-1) before fouling out in overtime. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak.

Braden Huff’s jumper got Gonzaga to 91-89 with 57 seconds left in the extra period, but Liutauras Lelevicus answered with a layup for the Beavers. Oregon State closed out the game with free throws before fans rushed the court.

It was tight throughout. Oregon State tied it at 77 on Damarco Minor’s jumper, then went ahead on Rataj’s basket with 1:39 left.

Ben Gregg made a 3-pointer for Gonzaga with 21 seconds left to narrow it to 81-80. After Lake made free throws, Ike hit a 3 that sent it to OT tied at 83.

TEMPLE 88, NO. 18 MEMPHIS 81

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 21 points, Quante Berry added 19 and Temple upset Memphis.

Shane Dezonie added 15 points for the Owls (11-6 overall, 3-1 American), who had lost six in a row to the Tigers.

PJ Haggerty scored 21 for Memphis (13-4, 3-1), which was trying to improve to 4-0 in the conference for the first time since 2013. Tyrese Hunter scored 16 points and Dain Dainja had 14 points for the Tigers, who entered 4-0 in true road games.

Nicholas Jourdain, who played his first three seasons at Temple before transferring to Memphis before last season, contributed 11 points.

The Associated Press