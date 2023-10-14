Minnesota Timberwolves 2023-24 depth chart: Starters and backups

The 2023-24 Minnesota Timberwolves will be led by the efforts of big man Karl-Anthony Towns and blossoming superstar Anthony Edwards, the player coming hard and fast for the title of NBA’s best shooting guard.

Besides that duo, All-Star center Rudy Gobert will be vital to Minnesota’s efforts to contend. How he continues to mesh with Towns will be the key to how the Timberwolves’ season will go in 2023-24.

Other key pieces for Minnesota are veteran floor general Mike Conley and two-way forward Jaden McDaniels, who has quietly become one of the most impactful defenders in the NBA.

Below, check out the 2023-24 Minnesota Timberwolves’ depth chart, from starters to backups.

Key: • Non-guaranteed / • Two-way contract/ • Out

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype