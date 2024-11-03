Minnesota and Charlotte to meet in cross-conference matchup

Charlotte Hornets (2-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Charlotte meet in non-conference action.

Minnesota went 56-26 overall with a 30-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Timberwolves averaged 113.0 points per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Charlotte went 21-61 overall, 14-38 in Eastern Conference action and 10-31 on the road last season. The Hornets shot 46.0% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Hornets: Nick Richards: day to day (shoulder), Mark Williams: out (foot), Seth Curry: day to day (knee), DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press