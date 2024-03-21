Mindy Kaling Teams Denim Bermuda Shorts with a Bra for Skin-Baring Outfit of the Day: 'What Do You Think?'

It's official: Jorts are making a comeback and Mindy Kaling's latest OOTD is proof she's is driving the bandwagon

Mindy Kaling/Instagram Mindy Kaling models denim Bermuda shorts for the first time in chic Instagram outfit photos

Mindy Kaling just made a convincing case for jorts.



This week, the actress-producer shared on Instagram that she’s been experimenting with Bermuda-length jean shorts — yes, the nostalgic to-the-knee bottoms of fashion's past.

Related: Mindy Kaling Talks New Swimwear Collab: 'I'm Feeling Really Confident in My Body These Days' (Exclusive)

Mindy Kaling/Instagram Mindy Kaling rocks a bra-only look with denim Bermuda shorts

In photos shared on Thursday, Kaling paired her mid-wash Bermuda style (which had a lace trim) with a bra, pinstripe blazer, frilly white socks and loafers.

"This is one of those looks that would be best photographed with no bra but it was just a 'I’m not taking my bra off' day," Kaling shared.

"Also: never worn Bermuda length shorts? What do you think?” she asked her followers.



Related: Celebrities Are Trying to Make Capris and Bermuda Shorts Summer’s Hottest Trend

She isn't the only star in the celebrity moms club who've given jorts a go. Last summer, Kourtney Kardashian entered the Bermuda shorts chat when she was instructed to wear her pink jorts for a Barbie movie date with her kids.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Mindy Kaling flourishes in florals at the Lion Pose L.A. launch event on August 1, 2023

In the fashion world, Kaling's become known for her stylish Instagram pics.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last year, The Sex Lives of College Girls creator modeled everything from colorful Andie Swim bikinis and one-pieces (from her epic collab) on the beach to rocking a custom Manish Malhotra gown boasting 4,000 Swarovski stones and crystals on the red carpet.

Related: Mindy Kaling Praises 'Warm and Friendly' Kate Hudson While Teasing Their Upcoming Netflix Comedy Series (Exclusive)

Story continues

And these she's leaning into patterns. On Instagram, she’s worn a few printed pieces, including the Libertine shacket covered in utensil motifs that she wore in Texas not too long ago.

“Not since Beauty & The Beast has kitchenware been so joyous. Even the insane Austin wind couldn’t whip this off of me!” she joked of the kitschy outwear.

As we head into spring, Kaling’s playful fashion is a reminder to always have fun with dressing up.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.