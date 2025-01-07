Milwaukee plays San Antonio on home slide

San Antonio Spurs (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (18-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on San Antonio looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Bucks have gone 11-7 at home. Milwaukee has a 2-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spurs are 6-10 on the road. San Antonio averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 10-3 when winning the turnover battle.

The Bucks make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.3%). The Spurs are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 45.3% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Bucks.

Chris Paul is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Spurs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 48.3 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (ankle).

Spurs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

