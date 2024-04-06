Milwaukee faces New York, seeks to halt 3-game slide

New York Knicks (45-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (47-30, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to end its three-game losing streak when the Bucks play New York.

The Bucks are 32-16 in conference matchups. Milwaukee is 4-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knicks are 30-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 32.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 7.0.

The Bucks average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Knicks allow. The Knicks average 112.3 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 116.8 the Bucks give up.

The teams square off for the fifth time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 129-122 on Dec. 25, with Jalen Brunson scoring 38 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 24.6 points and seven assists for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and four assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 28.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 116.3 points, 46.6 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 115.0 points, 41.9 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Patrick Beverley: out (ankle), MarJon Beauchamp: out (ankle), Jaylin Galloway: out (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (hamstring).

Knicks: Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press