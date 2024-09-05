Milroe, No. 4 Alabama host South Florida in rematch of low-scoring 2023 game

South Florida (1-0) at No. 4 Alabama (1-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Alabama by 31 1/2.

Series record: Alabama leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

For Alabama, it's a chance to put on a better showing than it did in last year's meeting, which marked a turning point for quarterback Jalen Milroe and the team. The Crimson Tide won 17-3 but the game was tied at halftime with Milroe benched. This should be a tougher test than the 63-0 opener against Western Kentucky. The Bulls are seeking to end a 16-game losing streak against ranked teams dating to a 2016 win over then-No. 22 Navy.

KEY MATCHUP

Alabama's (so far) explosive offense against a South Florida defense that has allowed just 17 total points in its last three games. The Bulls did have seven new defensive starters in a 48-3 win over Bethune-Cookman. The Tide reeled off four scoring plays of at least 39 yards in Game 1, including Justice Haynes’ 85-yard run and freshman Ryan Williams’ 84-yard catch. Williams also added a 55-yard touchdown catch before halftime in his college debut. It was the first time Alabama had produced two scoring plays of 80-plus yards in a game since Sept. 7, 1991, against Tennessee.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Florida: QB Byrum Brown is back after passing for 3,292 yards and leading the team with 809 rushing yards last season. Brown passed for 152 yards and ran for 74 against Bethune-Cookman.

Alabama: Milroe was memorably benched for the last meeting, giving his two backups a chance after a loss to Texas. Milroe stormed back to lead the Tide to 10 straight victories after that. He passed for three touchdowns and ran for two against Western Kentucky but attempted only nine passes.

FACTS & FIGURES

Alabama will honor former coach Nick Saban by officially renaming their home Nick Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The school will unveil the new stadium sign pre-game for Saban, who led the Tide to six national championships. He’ll also be recognized at halftime. ... The Bulls have three straight games scoring at least 45 points. ... South Florida has a total of 37 transfers from four-year colleges. ... This could at least officially be the largest crowd South Florida has played in front of. Bryant-Denny Stadium holds 100,077. USF played before 99,235 at Penn State on Sept. 3, 2005.

The Associated Press