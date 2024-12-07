Millwall 'lacked cutting edge' in Coventry loss - Harris

Neil Harris' side remain 11th in the Championship after the 1-0 loss to Coventry City [PA Media]

Millwall manager Neil Harris says his side 'lacked a cutting edge' in their 1-0 home loss to Coventry City.

The Lions failed to register a shot on target as they suffered a first loss in 10 games.

"I thought first half we were the better team, but lacked a cutting edge and a couple of chances we did have we put over the bar or wide," Harris told BBC Radio London.

"Second half I thought Coventry were better than us until right at the end.

"I thought the last five minutes summed us up as a group really - we got into really good areas, just lacked the quality to hurt teams at this level.

"That's where we've always searched as a football club, and we've had it so many times this year where we've had the quality and the expected goals has been really high.

"Today we struggled, and at the end of the game a final moment - the ball comes into the box and I've got my centre forward and wide player standing outside the penalty area."