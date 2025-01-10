Miller's 16 help Portland State beat Eastern Washington 64-59

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Terri Miller Jr. had 16 points in Portland State's 64-59 win over Eastern Washington on Thursday.

Miller had seven rebounds for the Vikings (9-6, 1-1 Big Sky Conference). Tre-Vaughn Minott scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Isaiah Johnson shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 7 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Mason Williams finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Eagles (5-11, 1-2). Andrew Cook added 12 points and two steals for Eastern Washington. Sebastian Hartmann finished with 10 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Portland State hosts Idaho and Eastern Washington plays Sacramento State on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

