Miller throws 7 shutout innings as Mariners prevent Astros from clinching AL West with 6-1 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Bryce Miller threw seven shutout innings and Julio Rodríguez had three hits and two RBIs to help the Seattle Mariners to a 6-1 win Monday night over Houston that prevented the Astros from clinching the AL West title.

The Astros entered needing only a victory over second-place Seattle to secure their fourth straight division crown.

Instead, they struggled against Miller (12-8), managing just two singles while playing without injured slugger Yordan Alvarez.

Seattle has won four of five to move within 1 1/2 games of the final American League wild-card spot in a crowded race that also includes Detroit, Kansas City and Minnesota.

The Mariners are four games behind the Astros in the division standings with five to play. Houston will have another chance to wrap up the AL West when the teams meet again Tuesday night.

“We've just got to forget about the last game and show up with the best attitude,” Astros second baseman Jose Altuve said.

Rodríguez said the fact that the win kept Houston from clinching didn't matter to him.

“We’re not really worried about that,” he said. “We’re really worried about winning one game at a time, and I feel like them winning the division is not really our concern. It’s more about us making it to the playoffs.”

Jon Singleton walked with one out in the second and an infield single by Jeremy Peña gave Houston its first hit with two outs. Miller sailed through the next few innings, retiring 13 consecutive batters before walking Alex Bregman to start the seventh.

Yainer Diaz singled on a grounder to right field and both runners advanced on a groundout by Singleton. But then Miller struck out the next two hitters to end his night.

“Bryce Miller was phenomenal tonight,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. “He had everything going and then that seventh inning was something pretty spectacular to see him pull through that, not give up a run in that situation getting towards the end of his rope.”

Altuve also raved about the 26-year-old right-hander.

“He was almost unhittable today,” Altuve said.

Miller, who grew up about 4 1/2 hours from Houston in Mount Pleasant, Texas, said Monday was special because he had a big group of family and friends at the ballpark. The contingent included his grandfather, Ted Luce, who saw him pitch in the majors for the first time.

“They’ve been around since I was in T-ball, so I’m sure it’s a lot of fun for them watching me throw here,” Miller said. “I remember growing up watching the Astros play (on TV) when we were eating dinner and stuff, so it’s definitely a lot of fun pitching here in front of family and friends.”

Houston starter Hunter Brown (11-9) permitted three hits and a run with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Seattle’s Justin Turner had a hit and an RBI to extend his streak of reaching base safely to 18 games, the longest active run in the majors.

Cal Raleigh put the Mariners up early with an RBI single in the third.

Turner singled to open the seventh before a one-out single by J.P. Crawford chased reliever Caleb Ferguson. Kaleb Ort took over and walked pinch-hitter Dylan Moore to load the bases.

Rodríguez singled home Turner with two outs to push the lead to 2-0. Moore was thrown out at third on the play to end the inning.

Raleigh, Randy Arozarena and Luke Raley hit consecutive singles to load the bases to start the eighth. A sacrifice fly by Turner made it 3-0, and a double by Jorge Polanco sent another run home.

Houston got its only run on a homer by Jason Heyward leading off the eighth.

Rodríguez and Arozarena added RBI doubles in the ninth to make it 6-1.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Gregory Santos (biceps inflammation) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list. … LHP Jhonathan Díaz was optioned to the team’s spring training complex.

Astros: Manager Joe Espada said after the game that Alvarez has a sprained right knee and won't be available in this series.

UP NEXT

Seattle RHP Logan Gilbert (8-11, 3.24 ERA) opposes LHP Framber Valdez (14-7, 2.85) on Tuesday night.

Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press