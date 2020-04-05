Military ready for COVID-19 task force, as Ontario death toll reaches 135

LATEST COVID-19 UPDATES IN ONTARIO ON SUNDAY:

Hundreds of military members moving to Canadian Armed Forces base in Borden, forming new task force ready to fight COVID-19.

Ontario has had 3,630 confirmed cases and 135 deaths related to COVID-19, according to CBC tallies.

So far 1,219 people have recovered from the virus in Ontario.

Toronto mayor has said the province should ban evictions of small businesses. John Tory urges landlords to "work something" out with their small business tenants

Canada has had a total of 14,018 cases. Around the world, 1,197,405 cases have been recorded.

People will see more military troops and vehicles between the GTA and Borden starting Monday, as the Canadian Armed Forces sets up a task force dedicated to fighting COVID-19.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hundreds of military members will be moving to the Borden military base from across Ontario, where they will be "kept ready to respond" to future requests for help from the federal government, says the Department of National Defence.

Ontario has had 3,630 confirmed cases and 135 deaths related to COVID-19, according to CBC tallies. So far 1,219 people have recovered from the virus in Ontario.

Cannabis stores, many constructions sites now closed

More Ontario businesses and construction sites were ordered to shut their doors last night, as the province's COVID-19 death toll rises to 135, according to CBC tallies.

Businesses including cannabis stores and many construction sites are no longer permitted to operate as of Sunday, in an expanded effort to slow the virus spread.

Physical distancing enforcement blitz continues

Meanwhile, officers in Toronto and Mississauga continue a physical distancing enforcement blitz this weekend. People standing less than two metres apart could be fined up to $1,000 in certain public spaces, provided they don't live together.

Story continues

Online school program starts on Monday

Students across Ontario are set to start the province's "teacher-led" learn-at-home program on Monday. Education Minister Stephen Lecce has previously said teachers will be issuing final grades and report cards, meaning work completed at home will be graded.

Ontario has said publicly-funded schools will remain closed until May 1 for teachers and May 4 for students.