Miles scores 20, North Florida downs Bellarmine 98-83

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jasai Miles scored 20 points as North Florida beat Bellarmine 98-83 on Saturday night.

Miles added seven rebounds for the Ospreys (8-9, 1-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Liam Murphy scored 18 points while finishing 6 of 9 from 3-point range and added five rebounds and five assists. Jaylen Smith had 14 points and shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Ospreys.

Jack Karasinski led the Knights (3-14, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. Billy Smith added 20 points, two steals and two blocks for Bellarmine. Ben Johnson had 13 points and four assists. The Knights extended their losing streak to seven straight.

Both teams next play Thursday. North Florida hosts Central Arkansas and Bellarmine plays Lipscomb at home.

