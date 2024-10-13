Milan watching De Cuyper as possible Theo Hernandez heir

Milan are reportedly looking to Club Brugge left-back Maxim De Cuyper, who scored for Belgium against Italy, as a potential heir to troubled Theo Hernandez.

The situation around Theo Hernandez at San Siro is increasingly fragile, as while he was one of the players given timeshare of the captain’s armband this season, he also repeatedly ignored the directives of coach Paulo Fonseca.

This flared up again last week when he stepped up and took a penalty, which was saved by Fiorentina goalkeeper David De Gea, and then was sent off for dissent, earning a two-match Serie A ban.

His agent also confirmed that contract negotiations have been at a total standstill, even though it expires in June 2026.

De Cuyper scouted by Milan

According to Calciomercato.com and Tuttosport, Milan director Geoffrey Moncada was in the stands of the Stadio Olimpico for Italy-Belgium in order to scout De Cuyper.

He got a good report, because the 23-year-old found the net with a scorching effort on a free kick routine in the 2-2 draw.

De Cuyper can play in a number of different tactical roles all down the left flank, even as part of a trident attack.

His contract with Club Brugge was only recently extended to June 2028 after he came up through their youth academy and had a two-year loan spell at KVC Westerlo.

It would reportedly take at least €20m to get negotiations going for him, as last season he provided five goals and 15 assists in 55 competitive games.