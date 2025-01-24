Milan van Ewijk: Fulham weigh up move to sign Championship defender after ending Emerson Royal interest

Coventry defender Milan van Ewijk is on Fulham’s radar. (Getty Images)

Fulham are interested in Milan van Ewijk as they consider strengthening at right-back.

A knee injury will keep Kenny Tete out until late March or early April, and sporting director Tony Khan is now monitoring options at right-back, where Timothy Castagne has been starting while Tete is sidelined.

Standard Sport understands Fulham first made their interest in Van Ewijk known back when the Dutchman was at Heerenveen between 2021 and 2023, when he then joined Coventry.

The 24-year-old has been an ever-present in all competitions for Coventry this season and is understood to be keen to finish the season with them.

But Fulham have once again reiterated that they consider Van Ewijk a target, either for this month or the summer.

The Cottagers are not the only club who have registered an interest in Van Ewijk, with Galatasaray known to be among several chasing his signature. It remains to be seen whether an interested club is able to get his signing over the line before the end of the January window.

Fulham were previously targeting Emerson Royal of AC Milan, formerly of Tottenham. But Kyle Walker’s move from Manchester City and an injury suffered by Royal on Champions League duty against Girona ended Fulham’s interest in him.

Fulham are yet to make a signing or sale in the January window, which is expected to remain quiet as it heads into its final week.