Milan transfers: Galatasaray call for Emerson Royal, West Ham interest Okafor

Fabrizio Romano reports Galatasaray have made initial contact for Milan defender Emerson Royal, while Gazzetta says West Ham and Bournemouth are among the clubs interested in Noah Okafor.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Turkish giants Galatasaray have approached Milan for Brazilian right-back Emerson Royal.

MILAN, ITALY – OCTOBER 22: Tijjani Reijnders (R) of AC Milan celebrates his second goal with his team-mate Noah Okafor during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between AC Milan and Club Brugge KV at Stadio San Siro on October 22, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The Rossoneri are on the verge of signing Kyle Walker from Manchester City, but their captain, Davide Calabria, sees his contract expire in June, so it remains to be seen whether the Rossoneri will be open to selling Emerson six months after signing him from Tottenham.

The Rossoneri will also reshuffle their attack and are waiting for offers for Noah Okafor. The Swiss international’s move to RB Leipzig collapsed earlier this month as the striker needs to get back in shape after a recent injury.

According to Gazzetta*, Premier League sides West Ham and Bournemouth are among the clubs interested in the 24-year-old who is no longer part of the Rossoneri’s plans with the Serie A giants in talks for Chelsea’s Joao Felix.

* source: Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper, January 20, 2025 page 14