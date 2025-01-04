Milan star thanks Saudi fans for inspiring Supercoppa comeback

Milan forward Tammy Abraham has hailed the impact of the support in Riyadh as his side booked their place in the Supercoppa Italiana final.

The Englishman and his teammates trailed Juventus 1-0 in the closing stages before a Christian Pulisic penalty and bizarre own goal turned the contest on its head.

Following the fightback, Milan's reward for victory in coach Sergio Conceição's first game in charge is a final against Inter with Supercoppa glory at stake in Saudi Arabia.

"Thank to you everyone who came to watch the game and supported us today. It was a beautiful atmosphere in a beautiful country, a beautiful support," Abraham said afterwards.

"We’re so happy to be here and we can hear the fans singing the whole game. We’re so thankful for them supporting us.

"It’s my first time in this beautiful country and I’m so happy to be here. I knew how beautiful it was before I arrived but coming here you see more.

"I feel we’re very privileged to host this tournament in this country and the support, like I said, has been amazing. See you all in the final on Monday!”

In their own semi-final, city rivals Inter defeated a second string Atalanta side 2-0 to set up the Derby della Madonnina.

