Milan ready to open Jimenez talks with Real Madrid as Theo’s future uncertain

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are ready to open talks with Real Madrid for Alex Jimenez as the future of Theo Hernandez at San Siro is uncertain.

Milan are willing to keep Jimenez at the club long-term and will soon open talks with Real Madrid about the promising left-back’s future.

Milan signed Jimenez on a permanent €5m transfer from the Merengues last summer, but the La Liga giants have two options to bring him back to the club.

Alex Jimenez of AC Milan in action during the Trofeo Berlusconi match between AC Milan and AC Monza on August 13, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Real Madrid will have to pay €9m if they want Jimenez next summer or €12m if they activate their clause in 2026.

Milan are determined to discuss a new deal with Real Madrid, but whether they’ll be successful remains to be seen.

The Rossoneri are considering keeping Jimenez at the club as Theo Hernandez’s future is uncertain.

The France international started the last two league games on the bench, and even if his agent has recently claimed that his client wants to sign a new contract beyond 2026, the Rossoneri could still decide to sell him this summer.

According to Gazzetta, Bayern Munich remain interested in Theo as the Bavarians are destined to sell Alphonso Davies in 2025.

Source: Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper, December 22, 2024, page 15