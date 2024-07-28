Milan to pick up talks for Tammy Abraham in coming weeks

Tammy Abraham’s future is yet to be addressed by Roma who are hoping to make a capital gain from the Englishman’s sale this summer.

Despite Daniele De Rossi recently stating otherwise, Roma are not keen on including Tammy Abraham in their long-term plans.

With Artem Dovbyk’s imminent arrival, the Giallorossi want to refresh Roma’s attack and bring in more reinforcements before the end of the summer.

This means players like Abraham will likely have to leave the club in case of reasonable offers.

Abraham is still a player that Milan are interested, reported Matteo Moretto during an appearance on Playback.

The Italian journalist claims the Rossoneri will try to pick up talks for the English striker in the coming weeks as Paulo Fonseca has asked for at least one more striker alongside Alvaro Morata.