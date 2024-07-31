Milan inching closer in securing Tottenham full-back Emerson Royal

Milan are on the cusp of reaching an agreement with Premier League giants Tottenham in order to secure the signing of Brazilian full-back Emerson Royal.

Sky Sport reports, via MilanNews, that only a slight margin separates the two sides from coming to terms regarding the transaction involving the 25-year-old defender. Whilst the North London club are seeking €15m plus €5m in bonuses, the Rosonerri have recently offered €14m with an additional €4m in the form of add-ons.

With only a subtle difference of €2m interfering with Emerson Royal touching down in Milan, it is expected that the coach Paulo Fonseca’s side will sort out the situation with Tottenham within the next couple of days, permitting the Milanese club to obtain their third signing of the summer market.

Whilst the Brazilian made his major transfer to Barcelona from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January 2019, Emerson Royal was immediately sent out to Spanish outfits Real Betis on loan, where he emerged as a promising full-back after three successful years, attracting the interest of Spurs in the summer of 2021.

Although Emerson Royal has struggled to maintain a consistent run of form despite having made 79 appearances throughout the past four years with Spurs, Milan firmly believe that the 25-year-old can bolster the back-line following the disappointing seasons of Italian pair Alessandro Florenzi and Davide Calabria

Julian Faustini Ι GIFN