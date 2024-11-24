Milan’s home record speaks volumes for Paulo Fonseca struggles

Serie A giants Milan struggled against Juventus yesterday despite the fact that the Bianconeri fielded a much reduced side due to their injury troubles.

The game ended goalless and it was a rather drab affair after many days of hype, as both teams settled for a point and they seemed happy to not lose. It would come as a positive result for injury stricken Juve, who remained unbeaten in the league and Milan stayed at seventh.

But Milan’s current home record is poor, as they have won only five times in 13 games at the San Siro. MilanNews note that a worse start for the club came under the tutelage of Marco Giampaolo, who was sacked within weeks. Pippo Inzaghi’s stint also had a similar record, as Milan finished tenth that season.

Fonseca will obviously be given more time as the club are building a long-term project and he also believes in the Scudetto. But the home record is something has to improve, if Milan are to finish inside the top four.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN